West Ham's Jarrod Bowen reveals his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team - Dexerto

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen is a beast on the pitch, but it looks like he dabbles in a bit of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on the side, and he’s assembled quite an impressive team.

It’s no surprise that football players can’t get enough of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. After all, it’s the best way for them to embrace their football fever in the comfort of their homes. But they do get spotted from time to time, and when they do, they often have insane teams.

In 2021, we’ve already seen some impressive line-ups from FC Porto’s Moussa Marega and Aston Villa’s John McGinn. Now, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen has joined the fray after a fan matched up against him, and his team is insane.

Jarrod uses a 4-3-3 formation, which is no surprise given his position as an attacker. Like most players, he also uses his 99-rated player card.

Beyond that, though, he has an exciting mix of Icons and current players, and some of them aren’t in their native positions.

Jarrod Bowen’s Ultimate Team

ST: N’Golo Kante (88)

LW: Ribery (90)

RW: Jarrod Bowen (99)

CM: Ronaldo (94)

CM: Ruud Gullit (90)

CM: Eusebio (91)

LB: Andrew Robertson (91)

CB: Van Dijk (96)

CB: Kyle Walker (86)

RB: James Tavernier (86)

GK: Edwin van der Sar (87)

Interestingly, he has N’Golo Kante up-front as a ST, which is miles away from his usual CDM position. He also Ronaldo as a CM, which isn’t ideal. However, don’t let that fool you. Jarrod Bowen knows exactly what he’s doing.

Experienced FIFA Ultimate Team players know how to set custom tactics and swap them around to get 100 chemistry regardless of where they are positioned. So, it’s very likely that he’ll switch Kante and Ronaldo’s positions once the game starts.

Other than that, the rest of the players, including himself, are all in their native positions. It’s an impressive line-up from the backline to the front. There’s no doubt he would have given the player who matched against him a run for their money.