West Ham's Jarrod Bowen reveals his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team - Dexerto

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen reveals his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Published: 2/Feb/2021 4:31 Updated: 2/Feb/2021 7:02

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Jarrod Bowen FIFA Ultimate Team
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen is a beast on the pitch, but it looks like he dabbles in a bit of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on the side, and he’s assembled quite an impressive team.

It’s no surprise that football players can’t get enough of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. After all, it’s the best way for them to embrace their football fever in the comfort of their homes. But they do get spotted from time to time, and when they do, they often have insane teams.

In 2021, we’ve already seen some impressive line-ups from FC Porto’s Moussa Marega and Aston Villa’s John McGinn. Now, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen has joined the fray after a fan matched up against him, and his team is insane.

Jarrod Bowen FIFA Ultimate Team
EA SPORTS
Jarrod Bowen’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team looks lethal.

Jarrod uses a 4-3-3 formation, which is no surprise given his position as an attacker. Like most players, he also uses his 99-rated player card.

Beyond that, though, he has an exciting mix of Icons and current players, and some of them aren’t in their native positions. 

Jarrod Bowen’s Ultimate Team

  • ST: N’Golo Kante (88)
  • LW: Ribery (90)
  • RW: Jarrod Bowen (99)
  • CM: Ronaldo (94)
  • CM: Ruud Gullit (90)
  • CM: Eusebio (91)
  • LB: Andrew Robertson (91)
  • CB: Van Dijk (96)
  • CB: Kyle Walker (86)
  • RB: James Tavernier (86)
  • GK: Edwin van der Sar (87)

Just matched up against Jarrod Bowen in WL from r/FIFA

Interestingly, he has N’Golo Kante up-front as a ST, which is miles away from his usual CDM position. He also Ronaldo as a CM, which isn’t ideal. However, don’t let that fool you.  Jarrod Bowen knows exactly what he’s doing.

Experienced FIFA Ultimate Team players know how to set custom tactics and swap them around to get 100 chemistry regardless of where they are positioned. So, it’s very likely that he’ll switch Kante and Ronaldo’s positions once the game starts.

Other than that, the rest of the players, including himself, are all in their native positions. It’s an impressive line-up from the backline to the front. There’s no doubt he would have given the player who matched against him a run for their money.

FIFA 21 TOTW 19 predictions: Salah, Lautaro, Suarez

Published: 1/Feb/2021 14:52 Updated: 1/Feb/2021 14:53

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 TOTW 19 predictions with a Mo Salah card
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Team of the Year cards are still in packs in FIFA 21, but we’ve got Team of the Week 19 on the horizon as well, and it looks like a tasty squad if our predictions are spot on. 

With English teams once again competing in the FA Cup, FIFA 21 Team of the Week 18 gave a chance for other leagues to get their moment in the spotlight. Though, we also had the release of more Team of the Year cards to make things a little more interesting as EA dug deep for new cards.

It was a pretty interesting set of cards, and with Team of the Week 19 on the horizon, we once again have the Team of the Year release throwing a curveball into proceedings.

However, after some standout performances from Liverpool, Leeds United, Inter Milan, and Atletico Madrid, TOTW 19 should have some nice cards. So, without any further ado, let’s get into the predictions.

Lautaro Martinez in FIFA 21 with Inter Milan
Graphics: EA SPORTS
Lauataro is well worth a FIFA 21 TOTW nod this week.

This week, our predictions are headlined with Liverpool’s Mo Salah, Atletico’s Luis Suarez, and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez. Again, it’s a forward heavy set of predictions, but they’re all worthwhile nominees.

We also have Callum Wilson from Newcastle United making their cut after his brace against Everton. Leeds’ Patrick Bamford run Leicester ragged, and he deserves a card. As does FC Koln’s Marius Wolf.

There are also nods for Ajax’s Dusan Tadic, Borussia Dortmund’s Thomas Delaney, and Lyon’s Leo Dubois.

FIFA 21 TOTW 19 Predictions | Team of the Week 19

  • GK: Vicente Guaita – Crystal Palace
  • GK: Juan Musso – Udinese
  • RB: Cesar Azpilicueta – Chelsea
  • RB: Leo Dubois – Lyon
  • CB: John Brooks – Wolfsburg
  • CB: Paweł Bochniewicz – Heerenveen
  • CDM: Cheick Doucouré – RC Lens
  • CDM: Thomas Soucek – West Ham United
  • CM: Ilkay Gundogan – Manchester City
  • CM: Thomas Delaney – Borussia Dortmund
  • CM: Laurent Abergel – Lorient
  • RM: Marius Wolf – FC Koln
  • LM: Henry Onyekuru – Galatasry
  • LW: Mislav Oršić – Dinamo Zagreb
  • CAM: Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig
  • CF: : Dusan Tadic – Ajax
  • ST: Mo Salah – Liverpool
  • ST: Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid
  • ST: Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan
  • ST: Callum Wilson – Newcastle United
  • ST: Patrick Bamford – Leeds United
  • ST: Andre Silva – Eintracht Frankfurt
  • ST: Rafa Mir – Huesca

TOTW 19 Silver Stars prediction – Ahmed Hassan

In terms of a Silver Stars prediction, we’re going with Olympiakos’ Ahmed Hassan.

The forward bagged two goals and chipped in with an assist in a 3-1 win over Apollon Smyrnis and is well worthy of his first special card of FIFA 21. 

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 19 and aren’t official in any way. EA might spring for some other players based on what promos they’ve got lined up given we’ve now moved into February. 

Though, we don’t have to wait all that long either way to find out. Team of the Week 19 will be released on Wednesday, February 3 at 6 pm GMT.