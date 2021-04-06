How to complete St. Juste FIFA 21 FUT Birthday SBC: Solutions & cost - Dexerto

A new FUT Birthday SBC is now live for up-and-coming Dutch back Jeremiah St. Juste, and we’ve got everything you need to unlock his stacked new card.

The FUT Birthday promotion focuses on players’ achievements from past FIFA games, and St. Juste’s new card takes us up to just last year with a FUT 20 card complete with five-star Skill Moves for the FSV Mainz young gun.

Rated an 86 OVR CB on top of the skill moves, it’s definitely an attractive card. So, let’s take a look at the stats and requirements before we get into cost and the cheapest available solutions.

FIFA 21 St. Juste FUT Birthday SBC

St. Juste FUT Birthday SBC in-game stats

St. Juste FUT Birthday SBC requirements

There are three different required squads to knock out before you can claim the dutchman as your own — Netherlands (no surprise there), Bundesliga, and finally an 86-Rated Squad.

In addition to St. Juste’s new FUT Birthday card, you’ll also get individual pack rewards for each squad. The full requirements and rewards are listed down below:

Netherlands

Number of players from Netherlands: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

St. Juste FUT Birthday SBC cost

The total cost for this SBC isn’t too outrageous for the three different squads required, at 379,000 to 448,000 FUT Coins depending on which platform you play on.

Xbox: 379,000

379,000 PlayStation: 396,000

396,000 Origin: 448,000

St. Juste FUT Birthday SBC solutions

Below are some of the cheapest solutions to each squad, and as always, none of what we suggest will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Netherlands solution

Bundesliga solution

86-Rated Squad solution

If you want to grab St. Juste’s new card, you’ll have until the SBC expires on Sunday, April 18 to get all of the required squads wrapped up.

For more information on the new Birthday promo in FIFA 21, be sure to check out our official hub and follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest news and updates.