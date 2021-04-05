How to complete Kondogbia FIFA 21 FUT Birthday SBC: Solutions & cost - Dexerto

A brand new FUT Birthday SBC is live in FIFA 21 for Atletico Madrid midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, and we’ve got all the info like requirements, cost, and cheapest solutions you’ll need.

The FUT Birthday promotion focuses on players’ achievements from past FIFA games, and Kondogbia’s new card celebrates FUT 19 with a some very nice five-star Skill Moves for the La Liga star.

Rated an 88 OVR CM as well, it’s definitely an attractive card. So, let’s take a look at the stats and requirements before we get into cost and the cheapest available solutions.

FIFA 21 Kondogbia FUT Birthday SBC

Kondogbia FUT Birthday in-game stats

Kondogbia FUT Birthday SBC requirements

For the Central African Republic player you’ll need to put together two different squads — called Valencia (his 2019 team) and La Liga.

Neither is too outrageous, with the steepest challenge being an In Form player for the Valencia squad. The full list of requirements along with the reward for each is listed down below:

Valencia

Number of players from Valencia CF: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack

La Liga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Kondogbia FUT Birthday SBC cost

According to FUTBIN, the Kondogbia’s new SBC will run you a total of 212,000 to 246,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you play on.

Xbox: 212,000

212,000 PlayStation: 223,000

223,000 Origin: 246,000

Kondogbia FUT Birthday SBC solutions

Below you’ll find some of the cheapest possible solutions to each set of requirements, and as always none of what we suggest will require you to use any loyalty or position change cards.

Valencia solution

La Liga solution

If you want to grab Kondogbia’s FUT Birthday card before it disappears, you’ll have until Monday, April 12 when it expires to do so.

For more information on the new Birthday promo in FIFA 21, be sure to check out our official hub