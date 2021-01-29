How to complete FIFA 21 Objectives for Grealish TOTY & Messi 12th Man

EA has rolled out a brand-new set of objectives for FIFA 21 Team of the Year 12th Man Lionel Messi loan, and an Honorable Mention for Jack Grealish, and both could be yours for nothing if you have the right cards.

The big story of this year’s Team of the Year vote was that Messi didn’t end up making the starting XI. Generally considered one of the best players on Earth right now, it was a shock not seeing him on the day they announced the starting squad.

We should have known the Argentine couldn’t be kept away from FIFA 21’s celebration of the best of the best though, and wouldn’t you know it, EA announced him as the 12th Man after voting wrapped up on Jan 29.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa also has a new objective for making the TOTY Honorable Mentions list, so let’s take a look at stats for both players before getting into requirements

Messi 7-Match Loan TOTY in-game stats

Messi’s regular gold card is already a 93 OVR, but the 12th Man TOTY bumps him up to an insane 98 with the stats to match. Pace is up 8 to 93, Shooting is 98, Passing 97, and Dribbling 99. As far as non-ICON right-wingers go, you can’t do much better than this.

Messi 7-Match Loan TOTY Objectives

There are only four requirements here to knock out and get this supercharged version of Messi temporarily for yourself. The great thing about Objectives is that you don’t necessarily need to spend any FUT Coins either, but you will need a bit of skill and finesse to complete them quickly.

These objectives will only be around for another week (7 days) until Friday, February 5, so if you want to get them done we’d recommend starting now. The requirements and their individual rewards are listed below:

The Finishing Touch

Score 4 Finesse goals in Rivals. Reward: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) + 300 XP



Success in Six

Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) Reward: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) + 300 XP



TOTY Through Ball

Assist 12 goals with Through Balls in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) Reward: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) + 300 XP



10-Match Master

Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) Reward: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) + 300 XP



Jack Grealish Objectives in-game stats

Up from an 80 OVR on his regular Gold card, Grealish is now sitting at an 87. Every stat sees at least a seven-point increase from there, with Dribbling at 91, Passing 89, Pace 85, and 83 Shooting. Not too bad for an attacking midfielder you can get for basically nothing.

Grealish Honorable Mention TOTY Objectives

There are five objectives here to unlock the Englishman, and like Messi’s, they’ll only be around for a week (7 days) until February 5. His card will be yours to keep forever once you do get them done, though. The full list, along with rewards for each, is down below:

Precise Passer

Assist with a Through Ball in 2 separate matches using English players in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters Reward: GOLD PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP



Midfield Magic

Score a Finesse goal in 3 separate matches using Midfielders with min. 4* Skill Moves in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters Reward: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) + 300 XP



Letting Fly

Score 3 Outside of the Box goals in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters Reward: SMALL ELECTRUM PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP



Successful Seven

Win 7 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters Reward: PREMIUM GOLD PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP



Steady Scoring