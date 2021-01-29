How to complete FIFA 21 Objectives for Grealish TOTY & Messi 12th Man

EA has rolled out a brand-new set of objectives for FIFA 21 Team of the Year 12th Man Lionel Messi loan, and an Honorable Mention for Jack Grealish, and both could be yours for nothing if you have the right cards.
The big story of this year’s Team of the Year vote was that Messi didn’t end up making the starting XI. Generally considered one of the best players on Earth right now, it was a shock not seeing him on the day they announced the starting squad.
We should have known the Argentine couldn’t be kept away from FIFA 21’s celebration of the best of the best though, and wouldn’t you know it, EA announced him as the 12th Man after voting wrapped up on Jan 29.
Jack Grealish of Aston Villa also has a new objective for making the TOTY Honorable Mentions list, so let’s take a look at stats for both players before getting into requirements
Messi 7-Match Loan TOTY in-game stats
Messi’s regular gold card is already a 93 OVR, but the 12th Man TOTY bumps him up to an insane 98 with the stats to match. Pace is up 8 to 93, Shooting is 98, Passing 97, and Dribbling 99. As far as non-ICON right-wingers go, you can’t do much better than this.
Messi 7-Match Loan TOTY Objectives
There are only four requirements here to knock out and get this supercharged version of Messi temporarily for yourself. The great thing about Objectives is that you don’t necessarily need to spend any FUT Coins either, but you will need a bit of skill and finesse to complete them quickly.
These objectives will only be around for another week (7 days) until Friday, February 5, so if you want to get them done we’d recommend starting now. The requirements and their individual rewards are listed below:
The Finishing Touch
- Score 4 Finesse goals in Rivals.
- Reward: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) + 300 XP
Success in Six
- Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals)
- Reward: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) + 300 XP
TOTY Through Ball
- Assist 12 goals with Through Balls in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals)
- Reward: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) + 300 XP
10-Match Master
- Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals)
- Reward: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) + 300 XP
Jack Grealish Objectives in-game stats
Up from an 80 OVR on his regular Gold card, Grealish is now sitting at an 87. Every stat sees at least a seven-point increase from there, with Dribbling at 91, Passing 89, Pace 85, and 83 Shooting. Not too bad for an attacking midfielder you can get for basically nothing.
Grealish Honorable Mention TOTY Objectives
There are five objectives here to unlock the Englishman, and like Messi’s, they’ll only be around for a week (7 days) until February 5. His card will be yours to keep forever once you do get them done, though. The full list, along with rewards for each, is down below:
Precise Passer
- Assist with a Through Ball in 2 separate matches using English players in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters
- Reward: GOLD PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP
-
Midfield Magic
- Score a Finesse goal in 3 separate matches using Midfielders with min. 4* Skill Moves in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters
- Reward: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) + 300 XP
Letting Fly
- Score 3 Outside of the Box goals in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters
- Reward: SMALL ELECTRUM PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP
Successful Seven
- Win 7 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters
- Reward: PREMIUM GOLD PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP
Steady Scoring
- Score in 12 separate matches using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters
- Reward: ELECTRUM PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP
Messi might only be a 7-game loan, but you can easily get him cheaper here than for his full card. If you do decide to go for him, or Grealish here, let us know how they work out for you on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.