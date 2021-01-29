Logo
How to complete FIFA 21 Objectives for Grealish TOTY & Messi 12th Man

Published: 29/Jan/2021 19:42 Updated: 29/Jan/2021 20:07

by Bill Cooney

EA has rolled out a brand-new set of objectives for FIFA 21 Team of the Year 12th Man Lionel Messi loan, and an Honorable Mention for Jack Grealish, and both could be yours for nothing if you have the right cards.

The big story of this year’s Team of the Year vote was that Messi didn’t end up making the starting XI. Generally considered one of the best players on Earth right now, it was a shock not seeing him on the day they announced the starting squad.

We should have known the Argentine couldn’t be kept away from FIFA 21’s celebration of the best of the best though, and wouldn’t you know it, EA announced him as the 12th Man after voting wrapped up on Jan 29.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa also has a new objective for making the TOTY Honorable Mentions list, so let’s take a look at stats for both players before getting into requirements

Messi 7-Match Loan TOTY in-game stats

Stats for Messi’s 7-match loan card.

Messi’s regular gold card is already a 93 OVR, but the 12th Man TOTY bumps him up to an insane 98 with the stats to match. Pace is up 8 to 93, Shooting is 98, Passing 97, and Dribbling 99. As far as non-ICON right-wingers go, you can’t do much better than this.

Messi 7-Match Loan TOTY Objectives

There are only four requirements here to knock out and get this supercharged version of Messi temporarily for yourself. The great thing about Objectives is that you don’t necessarily need to spend any FUT Coins either, but you will need a bit of skill and finesse to complete them quickly.

These objectives will only be around for another week (7 days) until Friday, February 5, so if you want to get them done we’d recommend starting now. The requirements and their individual rewards are listed below:

The Finishing Touch

  • Score 4 Finesse goals in Rivals.
    • Reward: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Success in Six

  • Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals)
    • Reward: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) + 300 XP

TOTY Through Ball

  • Assist 12 goals with Through Balls in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals)
    • Reward: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) + 300 XP

10-Match Master

  • Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals)
    • Reward: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Jack Grealish Objectives in-game stats

In-game stats for Jack Grealish’s TOTY Objectives card.

Up from an 80 OVR on his regular Gold card, Grealish is now sitting at an 87. Every stat sees at least a seven-point increase from there, with Dribbling at 91, Passing 89, Pace 85, and  83 Shooting. Not too bad for an attacking midfielder you can get for basically nothing.

Grealish Honorable Mention TOTY Objectives

There are five objectives here to unlock the Englishman, and like Messi’s, they’ll only be around for a week (7 days) until February 5. His card will be yours to keep forever once you do get them done, though. The full list, along with rewards for each, is down below:

Precise Passer

  • Assist with a Through Ball in 2 separate matches using English players in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters
    • Reward: GOLD PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Midfield Magic

  • Score a Finesse goal in 3 separate matches using Midfielders with min. 4* Skill Moves in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters
    • Reward: 75+ RATED RARE PLAYER (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Letting Fly

  • Score 3 Outside of the Box goals in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters
    • Reward: SMALL ELECTRUM PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Successful Seven

  • Win 7 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters
    • Reward: PREMIUM GOLD PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Steady Scoring

  • Score in 12 separate matches using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters
    • Reward: ELECTRUM PLAYERS PACK (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Messi might only be a 7-game loan, but you can easily get him cheaper here than for his full card. If you do decide to go for him, or Grealish here, let us know how they work out for you on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.

Achraf Hakimi’s attack-heavy FIFA 21 Ultimate Team has been revealed

Published: 29/Jan/2021 16:40

by Alex Garton
Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi has had his impressive FIFA 21 Ultimate team revealed and his entire midfield is made up of attacking threats.

It’s becoming more and more common for FIFA 21 players to run into professional footballers whilst playing Ultimate Team. From Erling Haaland to Mason Mount, it may be their day job to play the sport but the chance to build up their own starting XI is too good to turn down.

What’s more, these professionals are no amateurs when it comes to building an effective squad. A lot of them are aware of the game’s meta and can be seen rivaling the best FIFA players on Ultimate Team.

However, that doesn’t mean they’re unbeatable, even with their 99 rated Pro Player card. Achraf Hakimi’s Ultimate Team was revealed when he lost a game 6-4 to a FIFA player in Division 4.

FIFA 21 released on October 5, 2020.

Achraf Hakimi’s Ultimate Team

Achraf Hakimi’s Ultimate team has been revealed after it was posted to the FIFA subreddit by a player who faced him in an online match.

According to the player, Hakimi rage quit the match after he was beaten 6-4 in a Division 4 game. Despite the loss, there’s no denying that Hakimi has set up an impressive starting XI in Ultimate Team:

  • GK: Alisson Becker (90)
  • RB: Nelson Semedo (83)
  • CB: Raphael Varane (86)
  • CB: Joe Gomez (85)
  • LB: Ferland Mendy (83)
  • CM: Kylian Mbappe (90)
  • CM: Ruud Gullit (90)
  • CM: Ronaldo (94)
  • LF: Pele (95)
  • RF: Achraf Hakimi (99)
  • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo (92)

Looking at Hakimi’s team, it’s obvious he’s looking to create an extremely dangerous attacking threat with his front three and midfield. With the likes of Pele and Cristiano Ronaldo up front, his team has a great mixture of pace and clinical finishing ability.

Perhaps the most surprising element of Hakimi’s team is his attack-centric midfield, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ronaldo sitting in the central positions. Although it’s definitely a risky strategy, it can be effective if the players are used correctly.

Finally, you can’t have a midfield full of attackers without a solid defense. Luckily, Hakimi delivers with the likes of Raphael Varane, Nelson Semedo, and Joe Gomez making up an impressive backline that works well in the meta.

Overall Hakimi has created a solid starting XI that would challenge any great FIFA player. Although he decided to quit the game once he knew he had lost, if anything, that just shows that he’s a true FIFA player at heart.

We’ll have to keep track of Hakimi’s squad to see if he makes any upgrades in the near future.