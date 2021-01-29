 Achraf Hakimi's attack-heavy FIFA 21 Ultimate Team has been revealed - Dexerto
Achraf Hakimi’s attack-heavy FIFA 21 Ultimate Team has been revealed

Published: 29/Jan/2021 16:40

by Alex Garton
EA SPORTS

Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi has had his impressive FIFA 21 Ultimate team revealed and his entire midfield is made up of attacking threats.

It’s becoming more and more common for FIFA 21 players to run into professional footballers whilst playing Ultimate Team. From Erling Haaland to Mason Mount, it may be their day job to play the sport but the chance to build up their own starting XI is too good to turn down.

What’s more, these professionals are no amateurs when it comes to building an effective squad. A lot of them are aware of the game’s meta and can be seen rivaling the best FIFA players on Ultimate Team.

However, that doesn’t mean they’re unbeatable, even with their 99 rated Pro Player card. Achraf Hakimi’s Ultimate Team was revealed when he lost a game 6-4 to a FIFA player in Division 4.

EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 released on October 5, 2020.

Achraf Hakimi’s Ultimate Team

Achraf Hakimi’s Ultimate team has been revealed after it was posted to the FIFA subreddit by a player who faced him in an online match.

According to the player, Hakimi rage quit the match after he was beaten 6-4 in a Division 4 game. Despite the loss, there’s no denying that Hakimi has set up an impressive starting XI in Ultimate Team:

  • GK: Alisson Becker (90)
  • RB: Nelson Semedo (83)
  • CB: Raphael Varane (86)
  • CB: Joe Gomez (85)
  • LB: Ferland Mendy (83)
  • CM: Kylian Mbappe (90)
  • CM: Ruud Gullit (90)
  • CM: Ronaldo (94)
  • LF: Pele (95)
  • RF: Achraf Hakimi (99)
  • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo (92)

Looking at Hakimi’s team, it’s obvious he’s looking to create an extremely dangerous attacking threat with his front three and midfield. With the likes of Pele and Cristiano Ronaldo up front, his team has a great mixture of pace and clinical finishing ability.

Perhaps the most surprising element of Hakimi’s team is his attack-centric midfield, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ronaldo sitting in the central positions. Although it’s definitely a risky strategy, it can be effective if the players are used correctly.

Finally, you can’t have a midfield full of attackers without a solid defense. Luckily, Hakimi delivers with the likes of Raphael Varane, Nelson Semedo, and Joe Gomez making up an impressive backline that works well in the meta.

Played Hakimi, beat him 6-4, he rage quit lol from r/FIFA

Overall Hakimi has created a solid starting XI that would challenge any great FIFA player. Although he decided to quit the game once he knew he had lost, if anything, that just shows that he’s a true FIFA player at heart.

We’ll have to keep track of Hakimi’s squad to see if he makes any upgrades in the near future.

FIFA 21 Leeds stadium Elland Road leaked, but there’s a catch

Published: 29/Jan/2021 13:53

by Jacob Hale
FIFA 21 elland road
EA SPORTS

A new leak suggests Leeds United stadium Elland Road is finally coming to FIFA 21 — but there’s one major catch that’s sure to upset Leeds fans.

Elland Road has been one of the most iconic stadiums in Premier League history, with Leeds playing there since the team’s inception in 1919.

It’s been an absolute fortress at times, home to some aggressive and beautiful football, and you can imagine Leeds’ fans’ disappointment when it wasn’t available in FIFA 21 right off the bat.

Now, their wishes are being answered with the stadium allegedly coming to the game very soon, but you shouldn’t get your hopes up too much. It’s not quite as exciting as it sounds.

patrick bamford leeds fifa 21
EA SPORTS
Putting Leeds stars like Bamford back in front of the North Stand is only right for FIFA 21.

Title Update 9 dropped on January 26 on PC and is due on console soon, but new leaks suggest it will be bringing Elland Road with it, despite no confirmation from EA themselves.

As shown by FIFA_21 in the tweet below, the images that have leaked are definitely of Elland Road, all but confirming the stadium is coming to the game.

However, they also mention that it will only be playable in the Kick-Off mode — leaving it out of Ultimate Team and Career Mode, much to the dismay and confusion of fans.

While the account themselves questioned its availability only in Kick-Off, some of the responses echo the same sentiment.

For example, Leeds supporters Ashley and Luke simply questioned what the point in it is if the stadium can’t be used in the more popular modes.

It’s unclear why this decision was made, or whether EA SPORTS have later plans to include Elland Road in more popular modes such as Ultimate Team, but if enough fans complain it will definitely give them something to think about.

In the real world, Leeds currently find themselves in 12th place in their return season to the Premier League with their entertaining brand of football. That said, Bielsa’s men will be hoping they can continue their form and become a mainstay in the league once again.