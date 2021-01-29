Achraf Hakimi's attack-heavy FIFA 21 Ultimate Team has been revealed - Dexerto

Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi has had his impressive FIFA 21 Ultimate team revealed and his entire midfield is made up of attacking threats.

It’s becoming more and more common for FIFA 21 players to run into professional footballers whilst playing Ultimate Team. From Erling Haaland to Mason Mount, it may be their day job to play the sport but the chance to build up their own starting XI is too good to turn down.

What’s more, these professionals are no amateurs when it comes to building an effective squad. A lot of them are aware of the game’s meta and can be seen rivaling the best FIFA players on Ultimate Team.

However, that doesn’t mean they’re unbeatable, even with their 99 rated Pro Player card. Achraf Hakimi’s Ultimate Team was revealed when he lost a game 6-4 to a FIFA player in Division 4.

Achraf Hakimi’s Ultimate Team

Achraf Hakimi’s Ultimate team has been revealed after it was posted to the FIFA subreddit by a player who faced him in an online match.

According to the player, Hakimi rage quit the match after he was beaten 6-4 in a Division 4 game. Despite the loss, there’s no denying that Hakimi has set up an impressive starting XI in Ultimate Team:

GK: Alisson Becker (90)

Alisson Becker (90) RB: Nelson Semedo (83)

Nelson Semedo (83) CB: Raphael Varane (86)

Raphael Varane (86) CB: Joe Gomez (85)

Joe Gomez (85) LB: Ferland Mendy (83)

Ferland Mendy (83) CM: Kylian Mbappe (90)

Kylian Mbappe (90) CM: Ruud Gullit (90)

Ruud Gullit (90) CM: Ronaldo (94)

Ronaldo (94) LF: Pele (95)

Pele (95) RF: Achraf Hakimi (99)

Achraf Hakimi (99) ST: Cristiano Ronaldo (92)

Looking at Hakimi’s team, it’s obvious he’s looking to create an extremely dangerous attacking threat with his front three and midfield. With the likes of Pele and Cristiano Ronaldo up front, his team has a great mixture of pace and clinical finishing ability.

Perhaps the most surprising element of Hakimi’s team is his attack-centric midfield, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ronaldo sitting in the central positions. Although it’s definitely a risky strategy, it can be effective if the players are used correctly.

Read More: FIFA 21 POTM Premier League predictions

Finally, you can’t have a midfield full of attackers without a solid defense. Luckily, Hakimi delivers with the likes of Raphael Varane, Nelson Semedo, and Joe Gomez making up an impressive backline that works well in the meta.

Overall Hakimi has created a solid starting XI that would challenge any great FIFA player. Although he decided to quit the game once he knew he had lost, if anything, that just shows that he’s a true FIFA player at heart.

We’ll have to keep track of Hakimi’s squad to see if he makes any upgrades in the near future.