How to complete Road to the Final Correa objectives in FIFA 21 - Dexerto

EA Sports have added a new Road to the Final card to FIFA 21 for Joaquín Correa of Lazio, and we have all the info you need to know on how to complete each required objective to grab it for yourself.

Correa’s objectives arrive alongside the release of Road to the Final Team 2, and by completing just four separate tasks, you’ll earn an exclusive card for the Argentine forward.

The best part of Objectives is that they don’t require you to trade in cards like SBCs, but you will need to complete the set of different tasks. Here, we will show you how to beat all the objectives quickly and easily to add it to your collection.

RTTF Correa stats

Correa gets bumped up from an 81 overall to an 84 for this objective card. Pace and Dribbling are his highest stats, and passing comes in at 81 to round the forward out.

Physicality and Shooting aren’t terrible either, at 73 and 79 respectively, and Defending rounds it out at 42. Considering Correa should be on the attacking end of the field though, this shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

RTTF Correa Objectives

There are only four objectives you have to complete to grab Correa’s new 84 OVR RTTF card. All of them require at least 8 Serie A players on your squad, so be sure to have the appropriate lineup set before taking them on.

Through Talent