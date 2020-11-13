How to complete Road to the Final Correa objectives in FIFA 21 - Dexerto

EA Sports have added a new Road to the Final card to FIFA 21 for Joaquín Correa of Lazio, and we have all the info you need to know on how to complete each required objective to grab it for yourself.
Correa’s objectives arrive alongside the release of Road to the Final Team 2, and by completing just four separate tasks, you’ll earn an exclusive card for the Argentine forward.
The best part of Objectives is that they don’t require you to trade in cards like SBCs, but you will need to complete the set of different tasks. Here, we will show you how to beat all the objectives quickly and easily to add it to your collection.
RTTF Correa stats
Correa gets bumped up from an 81 overall to an 84 for this objective card. Pace and Dribbling are his highest stats, and passing comes in at 81 to round the forward out.
RTTF Correa Objectives
There are only four objectives you have to complete to grab Correa’s new 84 OVR RTTF card. All of them require at least 8 Serie A players on your squad, so be sure to have the appropriate lineup set before taking them on.
Through Talent
- Assist 3 goals with Through Balls using Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least 8 Serie A players in your starting squad.
- Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) + 300 XP
Serie A Scoring
- Score in 6 separate matches using Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least 8 Serie A players in your starting squad.
- Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) + 300 XP
Setup in Serie A
- Assist 10 goals using Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least 8 Serie A players in your starting squad.
- Reward: Gold Pack (Untradeable) + 300 XP
Work to win
- Win 4 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least 8 Serie A players in your starting squad.
- Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable) + 300 XP
Action shot of dreams 📸🤪 (Plus a puncher's chance of getting out of Group F ‼️)#UCL #RTTF @tucu_correa, available through Objectives now in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/i2JZaeVy4a
— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 13, 2020
Remember that you can only complete these challenges in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic. To get there, go to “play” then select “friendlies” and “play online.” You can find the RTTF Classic mode here.
So, there you have it: all we know about the new Correa Road to the Final objective.