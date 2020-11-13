 How to complete Road to the Final Correa objectives in FIFA 21 - Dexerto
FIFA

How to complete Road to the Final Correa objectives in FIFA 21

Published: 13/Nov/2020 18:58 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 20:37

by Bill Cooney
Correa Objectives FIFA 21
EA Sports

EA Sports have added a new Road to the Final card to FIFA 21 for Joaquín Correa of Lazio, and we have all the info you need to know on how to complete each required objective to grab it for yourself.

Correa’s objectives arrive alongside the release of Road to the Final Team 2, and by completing just four separate tasks, you’ll earn an exclusive card for the Argentine forward.

The best part of Objectives is that they don’t require you to trade in cards like SBCs, but you will need to complete the set of different tasks. Here, we will show you how to beat all the objectives quickly and easily to add it to your collection.

RTTF Correa stats

Correa RTTF stats
FUTBIN
Stats for Correa’s RTTF objectives card.

Correa gets bumped up from an 81 overall to an 84 for this objective card. Pace and Dribbling are his highest stats, and passing comes in at 81 to round the forward out.

Physicality and Shooting aren’t terrible either, at 73 and 79 respectively, and Defending rounds it out at 42. Considering Correa should be on the attacking end of the field though, this shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

RTTF Correa Objectives

There are only four objectives you have to complete to grab Correa’s new 84 OVR RTTF card. All of them require at least 8 Serie A players on your squad, so be sure to have the appropriate lineup set before taking them on.

Through Talent

  • Assist 3 goals with Through Balls using Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least 8 Serie A players in your starting squad.
  • Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Serie A Scoring

  • Score in 6 separate matches using Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least 8 Serie A players in your starting squad.
  • Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Setup in Serie A

  • Assist 10 goals using Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least 8 Serie A players in your starting squad.
  • Reward: Gold Pack (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Work to win

  • Win 4 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least 8 Serie A players in your starting squad.
  • Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Remember that you can only complete these challenges in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic. To get there, go to “play” then select “friendlies” and “play online.” You can find the RTTF Classic mode here.

So, there you have it: all we know about the new Correa Road to the Final objective. Remember to follow us on Twitter for more FIFA 21 stories and guides @UltimateTeamUK.

Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!