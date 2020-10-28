 How to complete Moise Kean Silver Stars Objectives in FIFA 21 - Dexerto
How to complete Moise Kean Silver Stars Objectives in FIFA 21

Published: 28/Oct/2020 22:19

by Nate Searl
Kean FIFA 21 FUT Silver Stars
A new Silver Stars Objectives card is available in FIFA 21 and it features Moise Kean, the Italian from PSG. Here’s how you can complete the requirements and earn the special item for yourself. 

You might be asking yourself: Why would I care about a silver card? This week’s Silver Star isn’t just any other silver card: it’s Moise Kean from PSG, one that a lot of FUT fans have their eyes on.

Since Kean plays for PSG, he gets a perfect chemistry link with popular players like Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe. He’s already causing stirs on the FIFA 21 FUT Transfer Market, according to u/I_FEEL_LIKE_POGBA on Reddit, who is claiming that a lot of “meta” silver players are going up in cost.

Meta Silver Players market is through the roof from FIFA

Silver Stars Kean: In-Game stats

Kean Silver Stars FIFA 21
Kean has excellent stats for a silver card

As you can see, Kean has excellent stats for a silver striker. His 83 Acceleration and 85 Sprint Speed will both jump up to 93 and 95 with a Hunter Chemistry Style. He also has solid shooting stats. His biggest weakness is that he only has a 3-star weak foot and 3-star skill moves. This definitely hurts him when compared to other top tier strikers in FUT.

How to complete the Silver Stars objective

The Silver Stars objective requires you to play matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge. This means you will need a team with all silver players, which is why he’s causing popular silver cards to go up in price on the market.

To play in the Silver Lounge, you need to navigate to “friendlies” where you can find the “play online” option. The Silver Lounge will be the first option here, and you will need to complete three tasks to complete the objective:

  • Win 3 matches
  • Score 8 goals
  • Assist on 6 goals
FIFA 21 Kean Silver Stars
The Silver Stars objective in FIFA 21 for Moise Kean

Why you should get Kean

Aside from being an all-around solid card, you can also use Kean to help you complete other objectives and earn packs. Completing The Silver Beasts objective will award you a Rare Mega Pack, with 30 cards and 18 rares.

To complete The Silver Beasts, you need to score 10 goals with a silver Team of the Week player and Kean is a perfect choice. He will also help you out with the rest of the tasks in The Silver Beasts objective.

Of course, if you are a free-to-play player and don’t have a team stacked with high-rated players, Kean could come in handy as a striker. His stats are great for his overall rating, and he’s bound to get some play even at the higher ratings in Division Rivals.

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:41

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm