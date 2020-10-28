How to complete Moise Kean Silver Stars Objectives in FIFA 21 - Dexerto

A new Silver Stars Objectives card is available in FIFA 21 and it features Moise Kean, the Italian from PSG. Here’s how you can complete the requirements and earn the special item for yourself.

You might be asking yourself: Why would I care about a silver card? This week’s Silver Star isn’t just any other silver card: it’s Moise Kean from PSG, one that a lot of FUT fans have their eyes on.

Since Kean plays for PSG, he gets a perfect chemistry link with popular players like Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe. He’s already causing stirs on the FIFA 21 FUT Transfer Market, according to u/I_FEEL_LIKE_POGBA on Reddit, who is claiming that a lot of “meta” silver players are going up in cost.

Silver Stars Kean: In-Game stats

As you can see, Kean has excellent stats for a silver striker. His 83 Acceleration and 85 Sprint Speed will both jump up to 93 and 95 with a Hunter Chemistry Style. He also has solid shooting stats. His biggest weakness is that he only has a 3-star weak foot and 3-star skill moves. This definitely hurts him when compared to other top tier strikers in FUT.

How to complete the Silver Stars objective

The Silver Stars objective requires you to play matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge. This means you will need a team with all silver players, which is why he’s causing popular silver cards to go up in price on the market.

To play in the Silver Lounge, you need to navigate to “friendlies” where you can find the “play online” option. The Silver Lounge will be the first option here, and you will need to complete three tasks to complete the objective:

Win 3 matches

Score 8 goals

Assist on 6 goals

Why you should get Kean

Aside from being an all-around solid card, you can also use Kean to help you complete other objectives and earn packs. Completing The Silver Beasts objective will award you a Rare Mega Pack, with 30 cards and 18 rares.

To complete The Silver Beasts, you need to score 10 goals with a silver Team of the Week player and Kean is a perfect choice. He will also help you out with the rest of the tasks in The Silver Beasts objective.

Of course, if you are a free-to-play player and don’t have a team stacked with high-rated players, Kean could come in handy as a striker. His stats are great for his overall rating, and he’s bound to get some play even at the higher ratings in Division Rivals.