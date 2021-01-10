How to complete Kaka ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions, cost, loan, more

EA Sports has released another trio of new ICON cards for FIFA 21 including one for legendary Brazilian midfielder Kaka, and we have all the info you need to unlock it quickly and without breaking the bank (too badly).
Kaka is widely considered one of the best Brazilian players of his generation, winning the Balloon d’Or in 2007, consecutive World Cups with Brazil in 2006 and 2010, along with plenty more accolades and awards.
You could write an entire article on his accomplishments alone, but that’s not why we’re here. We’re here for his brand new Prime ICON SBC that came out on January 9.
So, let’s take a look at the stats, requirements, solutions and how much it will set you back. There is also a 5-match loan version available too, so if you don’t want to go all-in right away we’ll go over that as well.
Kaka Prime ICON SBC in-game stats
As you would expect from the highest level of ICON cards, Kaka is an absolute beast, coming in at 91 OVR, a four-point increase from his 87 Base Icon card. Shooting is jacked up to 86 from just 80, and Passing is now 88 up from 83.
Pace gets moved by three points up to 91, and Dribbling also sees a slight increase to 92 up from 90. If you’re looking for a top-tier Brazilian CAM, it doesn’t get much better than this.
Kaka Prime ICON SBC price & requirements
No surprise here, for a card with such a great stat line it also comes with a hefty price tag as well, ringing in at around 1.35 million to 1.78 million FUT Coins, depending on which platform you prefer to play on.
If you’ve played Ultimate Team at all you’ll know that this high price tag means a lot of requirements, and as we’ve seen from Prime Icons before there are nine separate ones to complete, but you do also get a pack reward for each one as well in addition to Kaka’s Prime ICON at the end.
The full list, along with the rewards are below:
Born Legend
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack
Top-notch
- In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack
Rossoneri
- Number of players from Milan: Min 1
- In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack
Los Blancos
- Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1
- In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
Jogo Bonito
- Number of players from Brazil: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
League Legend
- Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
- In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
League Finesse
- Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Mega Pack
Kaka Prime ICON SBC solutions
Now that that’s out of the way lets get into the cheapest solutions. To help you out, we have one cheap solution for each squad down below, and to make things even easier none will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.
Born Legend solution
Rising Star
Top-notch
Rossoneri
Los Blancos
Jogo Bonito
League Legend
League Finesse
88-Rated Squad
Kaka Prime ICON 5-game loan requirements & solution
There is only one requirement for Kaka’s 5-game loan card, and it will cost you around 11,000 to 13,000 FUT Coins to complete depending on your platform.
If you’re not ready to take on the full SBC right away, this is a great way to try out the Brazilian player at a fraction of the price and effort. The requirements and solution are listed below:
Kaka [Loan]
- Number of players from Brazil: Min 1
- Rare: Min 5
- Squad Rating: Min 81
- Team Chemistry: Min 85
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Kaka [Loan] solution
If this seems like an overwhelming amount of work to pull off for just one card, don’t panic too much as you have two months until Saturday, March 6 to get them all done. You also have the same amount of time to do the Loan SBC. That won’t make it any cheaper, but you won’t have to rush yourself, at least.
