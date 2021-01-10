Logo
How to complete Kaka ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions, cost, loan, more

Published: 10/Jan/2021 1:35

by Bill Cooney

EA Sports has released another trio of new ICON cards for FIFA 21 including one for legendary Brazilian midfielder Kaka, and we have all the info you need to unlock it quickly and without breaking the bank (too badly).

Kaka is widely considered one of the best Brazilian players of his generation, winning the Balloon d’Or in 2007, consecutive World Cups with Brazil in 2006 and 2010, along with plenty more accolades and awards.

You could write an entire article on his accomplishments alone, but that’s not why we’re here. We’re here for his brand new Prime ICON SBC that came out on January 9.

So, let’s take a look at the stats, requirements, solutions and how much it will set you back. There is also a 5-match loan version available too, so if you don’t want to go all-in right away we’ll go over that as well.

Kaka Prime ICON SBC in-game stats

FUTBIN
In-game stats for Kaka’s Prime ICON card.

As you would expect from the highest level of ICON cards, Kaka is an absolute beast, coming in at 91 OVR, a four-point increase from his 87 Base Icon card. Shooting is jacked up to 86 from just 80, and Passing is now 88 up from 83.

Pace gets moved by three points up to 91, and Dribbling also sees a slight increase to 92 up from 90. If you’re looking for a top-tier Brazilian CAM, it doesn’t get much better than this.

Kaka Prime ICON SBC price & requirements

No surprise here, for a card with such a great stat line it also comes with a hefty price tag as well, ringing in at around 1.35 million to 1.78 million FUT Coins, depending on which platform you prefer to play on.

If you’ve played Ultimate Team at all you’ll know that this high price tag means a lot of requirements, and as we’ve seen from Prime Icons before there are nine separate ones to complete, but you do also get a pack reward for each one as well in addition to Kaka’s Prime ICON at the end.

The full list, along with the rewards are below:

Born Legend

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Bronze
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Silver
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack

Top-notch

  • In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack

Rossoneri

  • Number of players from Milan: Min 1
  • In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Los Blancos

  • Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1
  • In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Jogo Bonito

  • Number of players from Brazil: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

League Legend

  • Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
  • In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

League Finesse

  • Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 87
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 88
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Mega Pack

Kaka Prime ICON SBC solutions

Now that that’s out of the way lets get into the cheapest solutions. To help you out, we have one cheap solution for each squad down below, and to make things even easier none will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Born Legend solution

Rising Star

Top-notch

Rossoneri

Los Blancos

Jogo Bonito

League Legend

League Finesse

88-Rated Squad

Kaka Prime ICON 5-game loan requirements & solution

There is only one requirement for Kaka’s 5-game loan card, and it will cost you around 11,000 to 13,000 FUT Coins to complete depending on your platform.

If you’re not ready to take on the full SBC right away, this is a great way to try out the Brazilian player at a fraction of the price and effort. The requirements and solution are listed below:

Kaka [Loan]

  • Number of players from Brazil: Min 1
  • Rare: Min 5
  • Squad Rating: Min 81
  • Team Chemistry: Min 85
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Kaka [Loan] solution

If this seems like an overwhelming amount of work to pull off for just one card, don’t panic too much as you have two months until Saturday, March 6 to get them all done. You also have the same amount of time to do the Loan SBC. That won’t make it any cheaper, but you won’t have to rush yourself, at least.

FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTY Live: Team of the Year start date, nominees, voting

Published: 9/Jan/2021 22:40 Updated: 9/Jan/2021 22:43

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 Team of the Year TOTY countdown
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTY FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 21 Team of the Year will be here before you know it, and, we’ve got all the info on release dates, new cards, and a whole lot more. 

The FIFA 21 cycle is starting to get up to speed now we’ve made the jump from FUTMAS – this year, known as Freeze – and moved into the new year. 

FUTMAS is typically the precursor for Team of the Year – or TOTY, for short – but that’s changed a touch this year because we’ve had Headliners in the meantime. TOTY is not to be confused with Team of the Season, which releases in the springtime, this promo is all about fans voting for the best players in the game.

The promo typically produces some of the best, non-icon cards in FIFA, but, will it be the same this year? Here’s everything that’s been confirmed.

Team of the Year always delivers in FIFA – and FIFA 20’s squad was insane.

When is TOTY in FIFA 21?

As noted, FIFA 20’s FUTMAS event held the key to TOTY cards in the form of nominees and voting. Fans got to vote for a squad of 11 players from a pool of 55 nominees – with EA tallying the votes. 

EA have taken a different approach this season, opening the voting for Team of the Year on Thursday, January 7 after announcing it the day prior.

With voting starting on Jan 7, we still don’t yet know when cards will start entering packs, though we would guess it could occur around Monday, January 18, giving players time to vote on who they want to see in TOTY.

FIFA 21 TOTY nominees

In terms of who might be in the side itself, it’s going to be some of the world’s best players, so it’s incredibly difficult to pick out a few predictions.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Virgil Van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar should all get nominee nods – but expect a few others as well.

Last year, the inclusions of Frenkie De Jong, Mathias De Ligt, and N’Golo Kante might have raised a few eyebrows, but that’s what players voted for at the end of the day. 

EA SPORTS
The full list of nominees for FIFA 21 Team of the Year (TOTY).

 

FIFA 21 TOTY Goalkeepers

  • GK: Alisson Becker – Liverpool
  • GK: Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid
  • GK: Moraes Ederson – Manchester City
  • GK: Lucas Hradecky – Bayer Leverkusen
  • GK: Steve Mandanda – Marseille
  • GK: Keylor Navas – PSG
  • GK: Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich

FIFA 21 TOTY Defenders

  • CB: Francesco Acerbi – Lazio
  • RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
  • LB: Jordan Amavi – Marseille
  • LB: Angelino – RB Leipzig
  • LB: Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich
  • CB: Stefan de Vrij – Inter Milan
  • CB: Matthias Ginter – Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • LB: Theo Hernandez –  AC Milan
  • CB: Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund
  • RB: Jesus Navas – Sevilla
  • LB: Jordi Alba – Barcelona
  • CB: Presnel Kimpembe – PSG
  • CB: Aymeric Laporte Manchester City
  • CB: Marquinhos – PSG
  • LB: Andy Robertson – Liverpool
  • CB: Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid
  • CB: Thiago Silva – Chelsea
  • CB: Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool FC
  • CM: Houssem Aouar – Lyon

FIFA 21 TOTY Midfielders

  • CAM: Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United
  • CAM: Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
  • CAM: Nabil Fekir – Real Betis
  • CAM: Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta
  • LM: Robin Gosens – Atalanta
  • LM: Raphael Guerreiro – Borussia Dortmund
  • CDM: Jordan Henderson -Liverpool
  • CDM: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
  • CM: Mateo Kovacic – Chelsea
  • CDM: Toni Kroos – Real Madrid
  • CAM: Luis Alberto – Lazio
  • CDM: Mikel Moreno – Real Sociedad
  • CDM: Dani Parejo – Villarreal
  • CDM: Renato Sanches – Lille
  • CAM: Marcel Sabitzer – RB Leipzig
  • LM: Son Heung-min – Spurs
  • LM: Lars Stindl – Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • CDM: Thiago Alcantara – Liverpool

FIFA 21 TOTY Attackers

  • ST: Andre Silva – Eintracht Frankfurt
  • ST: Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco
  • ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
  • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus
  • RW: Angel Di Maria – PSG
  • CF: Paulo Dybala – Juventus,
  • LW: Jack Grealish – Aston Villa
  • ST: Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
  • ST: Ciro Immobile – Lazio
  • ST: Danny Ings – Southampton
  • LW: Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli
  • CF: Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid
  • ST: Joselu – Alaves
  • ST: Harry Kane – Spurs
  • ST: Andrej Kramaric – Hoffenheim
  • ST: Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich
  • ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
  • LW: Sadio Mane – Liverpool
  • ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG
  • RW: Lionel Messi – Barcelona
  • LW: Neymar Junior – PSG
  • RW: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
  • LW: Raheem Sterling – Manchester City
  • ST: Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid
  • ST: Jamie Vardy – Leicester City

How to vote for FIFA 21 TOTY

Just like last year, the voting process is pretty simple, and it’s just a case of heading to the Team of the Year website. On the website, you will see an empty 4-3-3 template, in which you can fill in your preferred goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders, and attackers.

FIFA 21 TOTY card design

We already know what the TOTY Nominee card design looks like, as revealed in the promotional content above, but what about the Team of the Year cards themselves?

Unfortunately, the official TOTY card design has not been revealed as EA are likely waiting for the full team announcement to unveil the item. We’ll be sure to include that in here and also post it on Twitter as soon as it’s revealed.

Whatever it ends up being, it’ll be hard to top last year’s design, which was as majestic and elegant as a FUT card has ever been.

EA SPORTS
Card designs for TOTY in both FIFA 19 and 20.

FIFA 21 TOTY SBCs & Objectives

Although EA love to give lots of opportunities for players to unlock untradeable cards through SBCs and Objectives, don’t expect there to be many for TOTY, since those cards are so high-rated and powerful.

That said, there should be at least one SBC involving this promotion, maybe not for a specific card outright but a pack that guarantees one of the TOTY players. We’ll have more info for you here once the promo kicks off and EA reveals all the details.

You can also let us know who you want to see given a nod for TOTY by tweeting us over @UltimateTeamUK.