How to complete Kaka ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions, cost, loan, more

EA Sports has released another trio of new ICON cards for FIFA 21 including one for legendary Brazilian midfielder Kaka, and we have all the info you need to unlock it quickly and without breaking the bank (too badly).

Kaka is widely considered one of the best Brazilian players of his generation, winning the Balloon d’Or in 2007, consecutive World Cups with Brazil in 2006 and 2010, along with plenty more accolades and awards.

You could write an entire article on his accomplishments alone, but that’s not why we’re here. We’re here for his brand new Prime ICON SBC that came out on January 9.

So, let’s take a look at the stats, requirements, solutions and how much it will set you back. There is also a 5-match loan version available too, so if you don’t want to go all-in right away we’ll go over that as well.

Kaka Prime ICON SBC in-game stats

As you would expect from the highest level of ICON cards, Kaka is an absolute beast, coming in at 91 OVR, a four-point increase from his 87 Base Icon card. Shooting is jacked up to 86 from just 80, and Passing is now 88 up from 83.

Pace gets moved by three points up to 91, and Dribbling also sees a slight increase to 92 up from 90. If you’re looking for a top-tier Brazilian CAM, it doesn’t get much better than this.

Kaka Prime ICON SBC price & requirements

No surprise here, for a card with such a great stat line it also comes with a hefty price tag as well, ringing in at around 1.35 million to 1.78 million FUT Coins, depending on which platform you prefer to play on.

If you’ve played Ultimate Team at all you’ll know that this high price tag means a lot of requirements, and as we’ve seen from Prime Icons before there are nine separate ones to complete, but you do also get a pack reward for each one as well in addition to Kaka’s Prime ICON at the end.

The full list, along with the rewards are below:

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Player Level: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Player Level: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack

Top-notch

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack

Rossoneri

Number of players from Milan: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Los Blancos

Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Jogo Bonito

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

League Legend

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

League Finesse

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Mega Pack

Kaka Prime ICON SBC solutions

Now that that’s out of the way lets get into the cheapest solutions. To help you out, we have one cheap solution for each squad down below, and to make things even easier none will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Born Legend solution

Rising Star

Top-notch

Rossoneri

Los Blancos

Jogo Bonito

League Legend

League Finesse

88-Rated Squad

Kaka Prime ICON 5-game loan requirements & solution

There is only one requirement for Kaka’s 5-game loan card, and it will cost you around 11,000 to 13,000 FUT Coins to complete depending on your platform.

If you’re not ready to take on the full SBC right away, this is a great way to try out the Brazilian player at a fraction of the price and effort. The requirements and solution are listed below:

Kaka [Loan]

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

Rare: Min 5

Rare: Min 5 Squad Rating: Min 81

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 85 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Kaka [Loan] solution

If this seems like an overwhelming amount of work to pull off for just one card, don’t panic too much as you have two months until Saturday, March 6 to get them all done. You also have the same amount of time to do the Loan SBC. That won’t make it any cheaper, but you won’t have to rush yourself, at least.

