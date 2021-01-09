How to complete Riyad Mahrez Headliners SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions & cost

EA SPORTS has released a new Headliners SBC for Manchester City Winger Riyad Mahrez and we’ve got all the info you need to unlock him as quickly and cheaply as possible, including stats, price, requirements, solutions, and more.

Working in a similar way as Ones to Watch, Headliners players see their real-life performances affecting their in-game value from things like Man of the Match cards and Team of the Week picks.

Mahrez, the latest to get such an item, is certainly one of the big stars on Manchester City and has contributed his fair share to the club’s goal total in recent matches and their recent success on the pitch. So let’s take a look at stats, before getting into what you need to do to grab it for yourself.

Riyad Mahrez Headliners SBC in-game stats

From his regular Gold card, Riyad gets a two-point boost from 85 up to 87 OVR. Dribbling is up to 92, but it’s not a huge increase from his base 90 either.

Shooting does see a decent upgrade, however, up from 79 to 83 for Headliners. Passing goes from 81 to 85, and likewise, Pace gets a slight increase from 83 to 86. There may not be any massive changes to any one category, but remember it has the potential to get even better based on how Mahrez performs going forward.

Riyad Mahrez Headliners SBC requirements & price

Altogether, Mahrez’s new SBC should run you around 205,000 to 235,000 FUT Coins to complete, depending on which platform you play on.

There’s only one set of requirements to complete as well, so if you’re interested in this card, be prepared to shell out the full price for whichever squad you end up building.

Riyad Mahrez

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Riyad Mahrez Headliners SBC cheapest solutions

We’ve included a couple of the cheapest available solutions below, and to make things even easier, none require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Riyad Mahrez solution 1

Riyad Mahrez solution 2

Whether or not you want to complete Mahrez’s Headliners SBC is entirely up to you, but you’ll only until Saturday, January 16 to make up your mind.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for the latest FIFA news, and if you do end up completing this SBC, drop us a line and let us know how Riyad got on for you!