FIFA

How to complete Riyad Mahrez Headliners SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions & cost

Published: 9/Jan/2021 19:07

by Bill Cooney

FUT

EA SPORTS has released a new Headliners SBC for Manchester City Winger Riyad Mahrez and we’ve got all the info you need to unlock him as quickly and cheaply as possible, including stats, price, requirements, solutions, and more.

Working in a similar way as Ones to Watch, Headliners players see their real-life performances affecting their in-game value from things like Man of the Match cards and Team of the Week picks.

Mahrez, the latest to get such an item, is certainly one of the big stars on Manchester City and has contributed his fair share to the club’s goal total in recent matches and their recent success on the pitch. So let’s take a look at stats, before getting into what you need to do to grab it for yourself.

Riyad Mahrez Headliners SBC in-game stats

FUTBIN
Starting stats for Riyad Mahrez’s Headliners SBC card.

From his regular Gold card, Riyad gets a two-point boost from 85 up to 87 OVR. Dribbling is up to 92, but it’s not a huge increase from his base 90 either.

Shooting does see a decent upgrade, however, up from 79 to 83 for Headliners. Passing goes from 81 to 85, and likewise, Pace gets a slight increase from 83 to 86. There may not be any massive changes to any one category, but remember it has the potential to get even better based on how Mahrez performs going forward.

Riyad Mahrez Headliners SBC requirements & price

Altogether, Mahrez’s new SBC should run you around 205,000 to 235,000 FUT Coins to complete, depending on which platform you play on.

There’s only one set of requirements to complete as well, so if you’re interested in this card, be prepared to shell out the full price for whichever squad you end up building.

Riyad Mahrez

  • Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Riyad Mahrez Headliners SBC cheapest solutions

We’ve included a couple of the cheapest available solutions below, and to make things even easier, none require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Riyad Mahrez solution 1

Riyad Mahrez solution 2

Whether or not you want to complete Mahrez’s Headliners SBC is entirely up to you, but you’ll only until Saturday, January 16 to make up your mind.

Whether or not you want to complete Mahrez's Headliners SBC is entirely up to you, but you'll only until Saturday, January 16 to make up your mind.

FIFA

FIFA 21: 5 Team of the Year players nobody should pick

Published: 9/Jan/2021 15:40

by Alex Garton
FifaRoster/EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

FIFA 21’s Team of the Year nominees represent some of the best players in the world, but among that TOTY list are some very questionable selections. 

The nominees have been revealed by EA SPORTS and there are some difficult decisions to be made. Voting opened up on January 7 and with so many outstanding players this year, picking the best of the best is going to be no easy task.

We’ve already shown you our top 11 players for this year’s Team of the Year. As a part of that, Bruno Fernandes was one of the high profile names that didn’t make the cut, with Heung-Min Son being favored in our midfield.

Now, let’s run through five players we think nobody should vote for.

Steve Mandanda

Marseille’s captain and goalkeeper has certainly had a solid year in the French league. As of January 2020, his team is sitting fifth in the table and he’s only conceded 16 league goals so far this season.

However, TOTY is about finding the top player in every position and unfortunately, Mandanda falls short compared to the other candidates. With the likes of Alisson Becker and Manuel Neuer being nominated, your vote is most-likely better spent elsewhere.

Jordan Amavi

The nominees for defenders in this year’s TOTY is stacked with an incredible amount of talent. From Sergio Ramos to Alphonso Davies, this leaves little room for players like Jordan Amav unfortunately.

Although the former Aston Villa left-back has made his mark on the Ligue 1 since moving to Marseille back in 2018, we don’t think he’s worthy of a vote in this year’s TOTY. The options ahead of him are far too strong, and Amavi’s base card – seen above – would need some serious work to be a part of the meta.

Dani Parejo

Villarreal CF’s man in the center has picked up a single goal and assist this season in La Liga. Although the team is place in a solid fifth position in the table, his performances are not quite worthy of the TOTY award.

There’s no denying Dani Parejo’s talent as a midfielder, but pit against the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Joshua Kimmich, it’s hard to justify a vote for him this time.

Francesco Caputo

Competing for a TOTY place in the attacking position is always going to be extremely difficult. There are so many talented goalscorers spread across multiple leagues that you have to be at the top of your game to even stand a chance.

Unfortunately, Sassuolo’s Francesco Caputo doesn’t match up. With six goals and four assists in the Serie A this season, he’s not quite done enough to stand out from the crowd. The other forwards are world beaters and the same can’t be said about the Italian.

Joselu

Deportivo Alaves’s center-forward Joselu has made a shock appearance on the TOTY nominee’s list. The former Newcastle player has only managed to score two goals and contribute a single assist for his club this season, making him a questionable pick.

With the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, and Erling Haaland all gunning for the award, Joselu shouldn’t even be in the conversation.

That rounds off our list of the five players nobody should vote for in this year’s TOTY. If you would like to weigh in on the debate, tweet us @UltimateTeamUK with your thoughts.