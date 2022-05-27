How to complete FIFA 22 Verratti TOTS Flashback SBC: solutions & cost

There’s a brand-new FIFA 22 Flashback SBC for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti. We’ve got the full stats, requirements, cost, and solutions right here.

This Flashback SBC celebrates Verratti’s inclusion in FUT 20 TOTS. The new card is the Italian’s best so far in FIFA 22, and definitely worth checking out if you’re a PSG fan.

It boasts 95 Dribbling and 94 Passing. On top of that, it also comes with 90 Defending and 87 Physicality as well.

The full stats can be found below, followed by requirements and solutions for this challenge.

FIFA 22 Verratti Flashback TOTS SBC

Verratti Flashback TOTS in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Verratti TOTS Flashback SBC

There’s three different sets of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Verratti’s new Flashback card in FIFA 22: PSG, Italy, and Ligue 1.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution as well.

PSG

Number of players from Paris SG: Min 1

In Form + TOTS Players: Min 1

In Form + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Italy

Number of players from Italy: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Ligue 1

Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Verratti TOTS Flashback SBC cost

Verratti’s TOTS Flashback player item has very nice stats, but it will also be a decently pricey SBC is to complete.

Altogether, it should cost around 260,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 260,000 on Xbox, and 289,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.