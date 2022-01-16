How to complete FIFA 22 Mauro Icardi Flashback SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS has released a brand new FIFA 22 Flashback SBC for Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi. We’ve got the full stats, requirements, cost, and solutions right here.
This Flashback SBC celebrates Icardi’s best performances with Inter in the Serie A 2017/18 season. It’s a very nice upgrade to 91 OVR from his regular 83 rated gold card — with double-digit increases to Pace, Dribbling, Passing, and Physicality.
The full stats can be found below, followed by requirements and solutions for this SBC.
FIFA 22 Mauro Icardi Flashback SBC
Mauro Icardi Flashback in-game stats
How to complete FIFA 22 Icardi Flashback SBC
There are three sets of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Icardi’s new Flashback card in FIFA 22: Past and Present, La Albiceleste, and League Finesse.
All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each one.
Past and Present
- Number of players from Inter + Number of players from Paris SG: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Solution
La Albiceleste
- Number of players from Argentina: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
Solution
League Finesse
- Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 55
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solution
FIFA 22 Icardi Flashback SBC price
Icardi’s Flashback player item actually won’t cost an arm and a leg to unlock, considering the stat line that comes with it. Altogether, this SBC should set you back around 199,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 215,000 on Xbox, and 218,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.
As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.