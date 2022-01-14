How to complete FIFA 22 Gundogan Moments SBC & Sarr Objectives

Another FIFA 22 Players Moments SBC has arrived for Man City’s Ilkay Gundogan, and a new set of Objectives for Chelsea’s Malang Sarr. Here’s how to complete both, with requirements, cost, and solutions.

This Player Moments SBC celebrates Gundogan’s two superb inside-the-box goals against Spurs during the 20/21 season. The German player’s card is a highly decent 90 OVR, with 90 Passing and 91 Dribbling, to name a few.

He’s joined by Sarr, who has a brand new 86 OVR Objectives card as well as part of the new TOTY Warmup Series promo.

We’ll go over the full stats for both, before looking at how to complete them as well

FIFA 22 Sarr Objective player

Sarr Objective in-game stats

FIFA 22 Sarr Objectives player – Requirements

There are five objectives you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Sarr’s Objective card. As always, these can potentially be completed without spending a single FUT Coin.

Pure Winner Win 10 matches using only Premier League players in the Starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece

Golden Boot Score 30 goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece

Distribution King Assist 20 goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece

Crossing Signal Assist with a Cross using Premier League players in 5 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece

Boxed Lunch Score a goal from Outside the Box using Premier League players in 8 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece FIFA 22 Gundogan Player Moments SBC Gundogan Player Moments in-game stats

FIFA 22 Gundogan SBC requirements

There are four total sets of requirements you’ll need to knock out to unlock Gundogan’s new Player Moments card: Tactical Emulation, Germany, Premier League, and 88-Rated Squad.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Manchester City: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Germany

Number of players from Germany: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 55

Team Chemistry: Min 55 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Mega Pack

Solution

88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Gundogan Player Moments SBC cost

This SBC will cost you for what you’re getting. All together these squads to unlock the FIFA 22 Gundogan Moments card will run you around 550,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 587,000 on Xbox, and 579,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

The FUT market can switch up prices rapidly, and players could discover more, cheaper solutions than what we have here as time goes on, so these costs could very well end up fluctuating slightly.