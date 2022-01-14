FIFA 22 TOTY Warmup Series: start date, FUT leaks, SBCs, how it works, more

Team of the Year has finally arrived in FIFA 22, but before we can get to the iconic super-boosted squad ⁠— arriving next week ⁠— EA SPORTS are kick-starting things seven days early with a new Warmup Series promo.

EA have unveiled a new promo on the eve of Team of the Year’s mega-release, the “Warmup Series,” to get Ultimate Team players ready for the main event next week.

Little is known about the new FIFA 22 promo so far, but considering it’s closely tied to the Team of the Year event, it’s likely to be a huge affair full of boosted players, high-class SBCs, and a deluge of packs.

Advertisement

And, if we’re lucky, awesome flashback cards too.

EA SPORTS are still drip-feeding out information on the TOTY Warmup Series, but there’s plenty we already know. Here’s all the details on the next FIFA promo.

When does Warmup Series start?

The next FIFA 22 promo, TOTY Warmup Series, is nearly here. Dexerto can reveal the new event will be dropping in Ultimate Team on Friday, January 14, and will run up to the launch of Team of the Year proper next week.

We’re expecting a first look at the promo at 6pm GMT on Friday this week. Keep tuned on our Twitter accounts, @DexertoFC and @FutWatch, to see all the news.

Advertisement

TOTY Warmup Series leaks

The FIFA community has yet to uncover any major leaks when it comes to the new Team of the Year Warmup promo, but we’re sure to see some soon enough.

When Twitter insiders or EA themselves leak details, we’ll update you.

Warmup Series: what to expect?

EA SPORTS has given little away when it comes to the Warmup Series so far, but Dexerto is expecting we’ll see all the usual content when the first TOTY promo drops.

That includes upgraded players, SBCs, objectives, an absolute pile of promo packs, and everything in between. There’s also a good chance the FIFA 22 developers will bring back the most popular Team of the Year cards as “Flashback” options, or release nominee cards like they did this time last year.

Advertisement

We’ll update you as soon as Warmup Series content is confirmed.

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 22’s all-new TOTY Warmup Series promo, which acts as a curtain raiser for the main Team of the Year event. Expect SBCs, lots of promo packs, and objectives too.

We’ll keep you updated on all the latest developments right here.