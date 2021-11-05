How to complete FIFA 22 Gosens Rulebreakers SBC: Player Pick cost & solutions

EA SPORTS has released a brand new Rulebreakers Player Pick SBC for Atalanta’s Robin Gosens. Here’s how to complete it, with requirements, cost, and solutions.

Rulebreakers sees players handed massive stat boosts in one or two front-facing attributes, depending on what EA SPORTS wants to upgrade. For example, this can turn a slow striker like Harry Kane into a pace-heavy powerhouse.

For Gosens’ Player Pick, you’ll be able to choose between two different versions of his card once you complete the SBC. One gives a massive boost to shooting, and the other gives a huge upgrade to defending.

Let’s take a look at stats for both versions, before going over the full requirements.

FIFA 22 Gosens Rulebreakers SBC

Robin Gosens in-game stats

Gosens shooting focus

Gosens defending focus

Rewards

1 Mixed Players Pack

1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Defending or Shooting focus Robin Gosens Rulebreakers card — 86 OVR — LM

How to complete FIFA 22 Gosens SBC

Altogether there’s only a pair of Squad Building Challenges you’ll have to complete to unlock whichever version of Gosens’ new Rulebreakers card you want.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack

Solution

National Duty

Number of players from Germany: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Solution

That is all there is to it — how to complete Robin Gosens’ brand new Road to the Knockout SBC in FIFA 22 using FUTBIN solutions.

Gosens Rulebreakers SBC cost

Altogether it seems that this pair SBCs to unlock either Rulebreakers card for Gosens will run you around 43,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 47,000 on Xbox, and 45,000 on Origin PC.

As always, the FUT market can switch up prices rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly.