How to complete FIFA 22 Future Stars Reunion SBC: FUT 19 rewards

A brand new FIFA 22 Future Stars SBC has landed that lets players unlock Future Stars players from previous years. Here’s how to complete it, with requirements, cost, and solutions.

FIFA’s Future Stars promo happens each year right after TOTY and improves the stats on some of the most promising young players in the world.

It’s been in the game for years, and this Player Pick SBC focuses on past iterations of the event. If you complete it, you can choose one of four special cards of players who were featured in Future Stars in past games going back to FIFA 19.

That means you could potentially pack cards like Ones to Watch versions of Sancho or Hakimi, Headliner Vinicius Jr, Signature Signings Dias, and more.

How to complete FIFA 22 Future Stars Reunion SBC

Whoever you’re hoping to pack, there’s just one squad you’ll have to put together and turn in to do so.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution.

Future Stars Reunion Player Pick

IF Players: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 55

Team Chemistry: Min 55 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

FIFA 22 Future Stars Reunion Player Pick SBC cost

With all the potential this SBC has, this isn’t actually that expensive of an SBC.

To unlock your Future Stars Reunion Player Pick in FIFA 22 it will cost you around 116,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 121,000 on Xbox, and 123,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

Now, the FUT market can switch up prices rapidly, and players very well could discover more, cheaper solutions than what we have here as time goes on, so these costs could very well end up fluctuating slightly.