FIFA 22 Future Stars: release date, FUT leaks, SBCs, upgrades, more

FIFA 22’s Team of the Year promotion is coming to an end, and as is tradition, EA SPORTS confirmed it will be followed by the Future Stars promotion. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Future Stars promotion is an annual in FIFA Ultimate Team that revolves around the release of special Future Stars cards. They improve the stats on some of the most promising young players in the world.

The idea is that the increased stats will represent their true potential. Considering how talented some of these players already are, their upgraded versions will almost certainly be a welcome addition to any squad.

FIFA 22 players have been able to earn Future Stars Swaps tokens by completing various through various Squad Building Challenges and Objectives. Once the promotion is live, they’ll be able to exchange them for rewards.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at when the promotion starts, what we know about the teams and players so far, and more.

FIFA 22 Future Stars release date

The next FIFA 22 promo, TOTY Warmup Series, is nearly here. Dexerto can reveal the new event will be dropping in Ultimate Team on Friday, February 4, and will run beyond the end of the Team of the Year promo.

FIFA 22 Future Stars leaks

Members of the FIFA community have managed to uncover some major leaks in the lead-up to the promotion.

Not only have they provided us with a rough idea of who will be in the first team, but they’ve also leaked a list of the second team as well.

Here’s everything that’s been leaked so far:

FIFA 22 Future Stars Team 1 leaked

Bellingham

Vlahovic

Smith-Rowe

Cunha

Botman

Tchouameni

Trincao

Porro

Ndicka

Konate

Ramos

Damsgaard

🚨Full team leak – Future Stars TEAM 1 – Bellingham

– Vlahovic

– Rowe

– Cunha

– Botman

– Tchouameni

– Trincao

– Porro

– Ndicka

– Konaté

– Ramos

FIFA 22 Future Stars Team 2 leaked

Wirtz

Pedri

Gravenberch

Lacroix

Daka

Caqueret

Raspadori

Nunes

Miranda

Kabore

Salisu

Ibanez

FIFA 22 Future Stars SBCs

As mentioned above, Squad Building Challenges play an essential role in the FIFA 22 Future Stars promotion. Unfortunately, we don’t have information on what those Squad Building Challenges will be. However, the moment we do, we’ll add them in this section.

Advertisement

And that’s everything we know about FIFA 22 Future Stars so far. It’s the perfect time to add some young guns to your squad so make sure you don’t miss out!