How to complete FIFA 22 FUT Hero player pick SBC: cost & solutions

A new FIFA 22 SBC has been released by EA SPORTS that gives players the chance to pick one of three FUT Heroes cards. Here’s how to complete it, and what player items you could get.

FUT Heroes are a new type of card in FIFA 22 that represents a player and their hero moment in a specific league. Although the cards aren’t as highly rated as standard ICONS, they offer a unique chemistry bonus to any players from the same league.

There are 18 players who have received a FUT Hero card, and you can find the full list right here. This SBC will let you pick one player from a randomly-selected group of three upon completion, so lets take a look at how to knock it out.

Advertisement

How to complete FIFA 22 Hero player pick SBC

There’s just a pair of squads you’ll need to turn in to get your own Hero player pick in FIFA 22: 83-Rated Squad and 84-Rated Squad.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

83-Rated Squad

In Form Players: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 55

Team Chemistry: Min 55 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Solution

84-Rated Squad

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Hero player pick SBC price

Considering you could pack an 85 to 89 OVR player out of this SBC, it’s honestly not that expensive to complete. In total, this Hero player pick should end up costing you around 79,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 83,000 on Xbox, and 82,000 on Origin PC.

The FUT market prices can switch up rapidly, and players could discover more, cheaper solutions than what we have here as time goes on, so these costs could very well end up fluctuating slightly.