How to complete FIFA 22 Paqueta Player Moments SBC: cost & solutions

A brand new FIFA 22 Players Moments SBC has landed for Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta. Here’s how to complete it, with requirements, cost, and solutions.

‘Player Moments’ squad building challenges celebrate a highlight-reel moment from a certain player’s career. This latest is for Lucas Paqueta and highlights his superb buildup and goal against Clermont in Ligue 1 during the 2021/22 season.

This new 88 OVR card is leagues better than his 81 OVR regular gold card and provides significant boosts to every single category of stats.

Let’s take a look at all the numbers, before going over the full requirements and solutions.

FIFA 22 Paqueta Moments SBC

Paqueta Moments in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Paqueta Player Moments SBC

There are three different squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock Paqueta’s new Player Moments SBC in FIFA 22: Brazil, Ligue 1, and 86-Rated Squad.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Brazil

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Ligue 1

Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Paqueta Player Moments SBC cost

The good news is that this isn’t the most expensive SBC we’ve seen for what these kinds of stats. All together this trio of squads to unlock the FIFA 22 Paqueta Moments card will run you around 243,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 241,000 on Xbox, and 253,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

Now, the FUT market can switch up prices rapidly, and players could discover more, cheaper solutions than what we have here as time goes on, so these costs could very well end up fluctuating slightly.