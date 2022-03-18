How to complete FIFA 22 Fantasy FUT Tonali SBC & Simon Objectives

A new Fantasy FUT SBC is now live for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali, and a new set of Objectives for Moses Simon as well. Here’s how to complete both.

Fantasy FUT is a dynamic promo that gives players the chance to upgrade brand-new items based on their real-world performance.

Along with the release of Fantasy FUT Team 1 EA has also given us a new SBC for Tonali and a set of objectives to unlock a new card for Simon. Both can be upgraded as the promo goes on. Here’s the full stats for each, along with how to grab them for yourself.

FIFA 22 Moses Simon Fantasy FUT Objectives

Moses Simon Fantasy in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Simon Fantasy Objectives

There are four sets of Objectives you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Simon’s Fantasy FUT card. As with all FUT Objectives, you could potentially knock these out and get this new item without spending any FUT Coins at all.

All of the requirements for each are listed down below:

Fine Winner

Score using a Forward in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs)

using a Forward in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs) Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player +300 XP

Through Space

Assist 5 goals with Through Ball s in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs)

5 goals with s in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs) Reward: Gold Pack +300 XP

Winning Work

Win 4 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs)

4 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs) Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack +300 XP

Signed to Score

Score in 10 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs)

in 10 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs) Reward: Premium Gold Pack +300 XP

FIFA 22 Sandro Tonali Fantasy FUT SBC

Sandro Tonali Fantasy in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Tonali Fantasy SBC

There are three sets of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Tonali’s new FUT Birthday card in FIFA 22: Rossoneri, Italy, and Serie A TIM.

All of the requirements for each are listed below, along with a cheap solution as well.

Rossoneri

Number of players from Milan: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Italy

Number of players from Italy: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Solution

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 55

Team Chemistry: Min 55 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Tonali Fantasy FUT SBC cost

Tonali’s FUT Birthday player item has some highly decent stats, however, it won’t be exactly a bargain to unlock.

Altogether, it should cost around 247,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 240,000 on Xbox, and 250,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.