FIFA 22 Fantasy FUT promo: Start date, leaks & upgrades

The next FIFA 22 promo is expected to be Fantasy FUT, this year’s version of the popular What If event from previous years. Here’s everything we know about the campaign so far, from the expected start date to the concept behind it.

FIFA 22 players have had no shortage of promos to sink their teeth into recently. FUT Birthday was a big hit among the community, and the Silver Stars Series offered a refreshing change of pace to the usual FUT fare.

But there’s always another promo on the horizon, and fans are already looking ahead to what comes next. If leaks are to be believed, Fantasy FUT is next up on the calendar, a brand new event for FIFA 22.

Advertisement

Here’s everything we know about FIFA 22 Fantasy FUT so far, including the start date and how the upgrades are expected to work.

Contents

FIFA 22 Fantasy FUT leaked start date

🚨There is a new promo being added : Fantasy FUT Player. I expect to see this friday. — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) March 15, 2022

According to a report from respected FIFA leaker FUT Sheriff, Fantasy FUT will get underway on Friday, March 18, 2022, with the first batch of cards hitting packs at 6 PM GMT.

The event is expected to run for two weeks, so we’re also expecting a second lot of Fantasy FUT players on Friday, March 25, 2022.

This is still to be officially confirmed by EA Sports, but it would go some way to bridging the gap before Team of the Season begins next month.

Advertisement

FIFA 22 Fantasy FUT upgrades explained

Also courtesy of FUT Sheriff, Fantasy FUT is likely to be FIFA 22’s answer to the What If promo that saw great success in last year’s game.

Players can expect to see their favorite FUT stars given drastically juiced-up cards, which can then be upgraded further if their real-life counterparts meet certain criteria.

Read More: How to claim FIFA 22 Twitch Prime Gaming reward packs

For example, in FIFA 21, attackers and midfielders received a stat boost if their clubs scored six goals within five games. Meanwhile, defenders and goalkeepers got the same treatment for keeping a single clean sheet.

Based on the name “Fantasy FUT,” EA seems to be doubling down on the fantasy football concept, so expect these new cards to be closely tied to how real-world matches play out, and how individual players perform.

Advertisement

That was everything we know so far about FIFA 22 Fantasy FUT! More and more details should emerge as we get close to the start date, so be sure to check back here for the latest update. For more of the latest news and guides, head over to our dedicated FIFA page.