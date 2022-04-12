How to complete FIFA 22 Chiellini SBC: FUT Captains special card

A new FUT Captains SBC is now live in FIFA 22 for storied Italian back Giorgio Chiellini. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

FUT Captains upgrades some the most well-known club and national team captains and vice-captains, with big boosts to their stats.

EA has now released a brand new SBC for Juventus’ Chiellini. This card is a very nice 92 OVR, a 6-point upgrade from his regular gold card— boasting 93 Defending and at least 90 Physicality as well.

Here are the full stats, along with how to grab it for yourself.

FIFA 22 Chiellini FUT Captains SBC

Chiellini Captains in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Chiellini Captains SBC

There are two different sets of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Chiellini’s new FUT Captains card in FIFA 22: Piemonte Calcio, and Serie A TIM.

All of the requirements are listed down below, along with a cheap solution for each as well.

Piemonte Calcio

Number of players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Chiellini FUT Captains SBC cost

Chiellini’s FUT Captains player item has some very decent defensive stats, but there’s no denying it’s a bit of a pricey SBC to complete.

In total, it should cost around 195,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 201,000 on Xbox, and 221,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

The FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these prices could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.