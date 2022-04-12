FIFA 22 TOTW 30 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 30 will be arriving in Ultimate Team this week and, if our predictions are right, there should be plenty of firepower to get your hands on.

The back half of the FIFA 22 cycle is continuing at pace as we inch ever closer to that magical time of the year that sees Team of the Season cards finally arriving in Ultimate Team.

While that annual promo should arrive at the end of May, EA SPORTS have still got plenty of content dropping every few days. The recent FUT Captains promo brought some pretty solid cards to the mix, and there will likely be a second batch as well.

Before that, or another new promo drop though, we’ve still got Team of the Week 30 to get through – and after Kylian Mbappe was robbed of an upgrade last week, he can’t miss out for a second week in a row. So, let’s get into some predictions.

That’s right, we’re picking Mbappe again as one of our headline picks to go alongside Jordan Pickford, Matthijs De Ligt, Heung-Min Son, Mason Mount, and Circo Immobile.

Mbappe should have been nailed on for an upgrade last week after playing a role in every PSG goal, but EA opted for Neymar instead. The French forward grabbed a hat-trick this week against Clermont and should absolutely be in the mix this week.

He’ll likely be joined by Heung-Min Son and Immobile as the best forward cards in TOTW 30, with Son being outstanding in Spurs’ 4-0 win over Aston Villa. Immobile on the other hand bagged a hat-trick in Lazio’s 4-1 win away at Genoa.

A big win over Manchester United saw Everton’s relegation fears eased a little, and Jordan Pickford played a massive part in that with some key saves. So, he should be in Team of the Week. As should his England teammate Mason Mount after he scored twice in Chelsea’s 6-0 win over Southampton.

FIFA 22 TOTW 30 Predictions | Team of the Week 30

GK: Jordan Pickford – Everton

– Everton GK: Diego Lopez – Espanyol

– Espanyol LWB: Ivan Perisic – Inter Milan

– Inter Milan LB: Yannick Gerhardt – Wolfsburg

– Wolfsburg RB: Lucas Vasquez – Real Madrid

– Real Madrid CB: Bremer – Torino

– Torino CB: Matthijs de Ligt – Juventus

– Juventus CM: Enock Mwepu – Brighton and Hove Albion

– Brighton and Hove Albion CM: Nahir Besara – Hammarby IF

– Hammarby IF CM: Cheick Doucoure – RC Lens

– RC Lens CAM: Mason Mount – Chelsea

– Chelsea CAM: Julian Brandt – Borussia Dortmund

– Borussia Dortmund CAM: David Silva – Racing Sociedad

– Racing Sociedad RW: Benjamin Bourigeaud – Stade Rennais

– Stade Rennais LM: Matthew Leckie – Melbourne City

– Melbourne City LW: Heung-Min Son – Spurs

– Spurs ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG

– PSG ST: Ciro Immobile – Lazio

– Lazio ST: Darwin Nunez – Benfica

– Benfica ST: Kemar Roofe – Rangers

– Rangers ST: Rhys Healey – Toulouse

– Toulouse ST: Leonardo Campana – Inter Miami

– Inter Miami ST: Mauro Boselli – Estudiantes

– Estudiantes ST: Tarik Tissoudali – Genk

NEYMAR HATRICK. MBAPPÉ HAT TRICK. MESSI HAT TRICK OF ASSISTS. 🎩 pic.twitter.com/LvIofWQRE1 — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 9, 2022

FIFA 22 TOTW 30 release time & date

We’re not anticipating any changes from EA when it comes to the release of Team of the Week, so expect TOTW 30 in packs on Wednesday, April 13 at 6 pm.

If anything does change between now and then, though, we’ll have updates on Team of the Week page as well as across Twitter with FUTWatch and DexertoFC.