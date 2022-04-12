FIFA 22 TOTW 30 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 30 will be arriving in Ultimate Team this week and, if our predictions are right, there should be plenty of firepower to get your hands on.
The back half of the FIFA 22 cycle is continuing at pace as we inch ever closer to that magical time of the year that sees Team of the Season cards finally arriving in Ultimate Team.
While that annual promo should arrive at the end of May, EA SPORTS have still got plenty of content dropping every few days. The recent FUT Captains promo brought some pretty solid cards to the mix, and there will likely be a second batch as well.
Before that, or another new promo drop though, we’ve still got Team of the Week 30 to get through – and after Kylian Mbappe was robbed of an upgrade last week, he can’t miss out for a second week in a row. So, let’s get into some predictions.
That’s right, we’re picking Mbappe again as one of our headline picks to go alongside Jordan Pickford, Matthijs De Ligt, Heung-Min Son, Mason Mount, and Circo Immobile.
Mbappe should have been nailed on for an upgrade last week after playing a role in every PSG goal, but EA opted for Neymar instead. The French forward grabbed a hat-trick this week against Clermont and should absolutely be in the mix this week.
He’ll likely be joined by Heung-Min Son and Immobile as the best forward cards in TOTW 30, with Son being outstanding in Spurs’ 4-0 win over Aston Villa. Immobile on the other hand bagged a hat-trick in Lazio’s 4-1 win away at Genoa.
A big win over Manchester United saw Everton’s relegation fears eased a little, and Jordan Pickford played a massive part in that with some key saves. So, he should be in Team of the Week. As should his England teammate Mason Mount after he scored twice in Chelsea’s 6-0 win over Southampton.
FIFA 22 TOTW 30 Predictions | Team of the Week 30
- GK: Jordan Pickford – Everton
- GK: Diego Lopez – Espanyol
- LWB: Ivan Perisic – Inter Milan
- LB: Yannick Gerhardt – Wolfsburg
- RB: Lucas Vasquez – Real Madrid
- CB: Bremer – Torino
- CB: Matthijs de Ligt – Juventus
- CM: Enock Mwepu – Brighton and Hove Albion
- CM: Nahir Besara – Hammarby IF
- CM: Cheick Doucoure – RC Lens
- CAM: Mason Mount – Chelsea
- CAM: Julian Brandt – Borussia Dortmund
- CAM: David Silva – Racing Sociedad
- RW: Benjamin Bourigeaud – Stade Rennais
- LM: Matthew Leckie – Melbourne City
- LW: Heung-Min Son – Spurs
- ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG
- ST: Ciro Immobile – Lazio
- ST: Darwin Nunez – Benfica
- ST: Kemar Roofe – Rangers
- ST: Rhys Healey – Toulouse
- ST: Leonardo Campana – Inter Miami
- ST: Mauro Boselli – Estudiantes
- ST: Tarik Tissoudali – Genk
NEYMAR HATRICK.
MBAPPÉ HAT TRICK.
MESSI HAT TRICK OF ASSISTS.
— B/R Football (@brfootball) April 9, 2022
FIFA 22 TOTW 30 release time & date
We’re not anticipating any changes from EA when it comes to the release of Team of the Week, so expect TOTW 30 in packs on Wednesday, April 13 at 6 pm.
If anything does change between now and then, though, we’ll have updates on Team of the Week page as well as across Twitter with FUTWatch and DexertoFC.