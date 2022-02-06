How to complete FIFA 22 Calvert-Lewin Player Moments SBC: cost & solutions

A brand new FIFA 22 Players Moments SBC has landed for Everton Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Here’s how to complete it, with requirements, cost, and solutions.

‘Player Moments’ squad building challenges celebrate a highlight-reel moment from a certain player’s career. This latest is for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and celebrates his his inclusion in the Future Stars promo during FIFA 19.

This 89 OVR card is a massive step up from his regular 81 gold card, and gives double-digit upgrades to Dribbling, Shooting, and Passing as well.

Let’s take a look at all the full stats, before going over the requirements and solutions to unlock it yourself.

FIFA 22 Calvert-Lewin Moments SBC

Calvert-Lewin Moments in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Calvert-Lewin Player Moments SBC

There’s just one squad you’ll need to turn in to unlock Calvert-Lewin’s new Player Moments card in FIFA 22, named after the player himself.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution as well.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Calvert-Lewin Player Moments SBC cost

The good news is that this is actually a fairly cheap SBC for getting n 89 OVR CB like Calvert-Lewin.

This squad to unlock his new FIFA 22 Moments card will only cost you around 128,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 133,000 on Xbox, and 133,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

Now, the FUT market can switch up prices rapidly, and players could discover more, cheaper solutions than what we have here as time goes on, so these costs could very well end up fluctuating slightly.