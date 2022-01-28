How to complete FIFA 22 Martinez TOTY Honorable Mention SBC: cost & solutions

A brand new FIFA 22 TOTY SBC has arrived for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. Here’s how to complete it, with requirements, cost, and solutions.

Team of the Year is FIFA’s annual celebration of the best players in the footballing world, and Martinez might not have made the first or second teams, but he did make the cut for Honorable Mentions with this SBC.

This new 89 OVR card is definitely a move up from his 85 OVR regular gold card, and gives nice boosts to both Pace and Shooting.

Let’s take a look at all the numbers, before going over the full requirements and solutions.

FIFA 22 Martinez TOTY SBC

Martinez TOTY in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Martinez TOTY SBC

There are three separate squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock Martinez’s new TOTY card in FIFA 22: Tactical Emulation, Argentina, and Serie A TIM.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Inter: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Argentina

Number of players from Argentina: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Martinez TOTY SBC cost

The good news is that this isn’t the most expensive SBC we’ve seen in recent weeks, considering the requirements.

Put together these three squads to unlock the FIFA 22 Martinez TOTY card will cost you around 247,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 250,000 on Xbox, and 259,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

Now, the FUT market can switch up prices rapidly, and players could discover more, cheaper solutions than what we have here as time goes on, so these costs could very well end up fluctuating slightly.