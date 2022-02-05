How to complete FIFA 22 Future Stars Diaz Player Pick SBC: cost & solutions

A brand new FIFA 22 Future Stars Player Pick SBC has arrived for AC Milan player Brahim Diaz. Here’s how to complete it, with requirements, cost, and solutions.

FIFA’s Future Stars promo happens each year right after TOTY and improves the stats on some of the most promising young players in the world.

This SBC gives us the chance to pick between two different promo cards for Diaz, one that increases his Shooting and Passing stats as a CAM, and one that increases his Pace and Dribbling as an LW. Both come with a five-star Weak Foot as well for extra versatility.

Advertisement

Let’s take a look at the full stats for each version, before going over the full requirements and solutions.

FIFA 22 Diaz Future Stars Player Pick SBC

Diaz Future Stars Shooting & Passing in-game stats

Diaz Future Stars Pace & Dribbling in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Diaz Future Stars SBC

Whichever version you want to pick, there are three squads you’ll have to build and turn in to do so: Tactical Emulation, Future Stars, and Serie A TIM.

All of the requirements for each are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Milan: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Future Stars

FUTURE STARS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 55

Team Chemistry: Min 55 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Diaz Future Stars Player Pick SBC cost

No two ways about it, this will be a pricey SBC, no matter which version of Diaz you want to grab.

Putting together this trio of squads to unlock either one of Diaz’s FIFA 22 Future Stars cards will cost you around 312,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 308,000 on Xbox, and 319,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

Advertisement

Now, the FUT market can switch up prices rapidly, and players very well could discover more, cheaper solutions than what we have here as time goes on, so these costs could very well end up fluctuating slightly.