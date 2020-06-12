How to complete FIFA 20 David Silva End of an Era SBC

To celebrate David Silva’s historic run at Manchester City, EA Sports have come out with two new cards for the Spanish midfielder, one available from a regular SBC and one from a premium. We’ve got the cheapest solutions, challenge guide, in-game stats, and everything else you need to easily unlock them.

Untradeable cards like these are one of the biggest reasons so many players participate in annual FUT promotions, and either version of Silva would definitely be worth adding to your current squad. The midfielder has tallied over 400 appearances for Manchester City since his debut in 2010, so Citizens fans might want to grab one of these for sentimental value alone.

The first, regular, Silva SBC rewards a 94-rated Center Attacking Midfield available via SBC. The premium Silva is a powerful 97 that can be unlocked from the Premium squad building challenge.

Silva end of an era in-game stats

For an SBC celebrating the pedigree of a player like David Silva, you'd expect to see some powerful cards included as rewards, and End of an Era does not disappoint. The regular version is a 94, with 95 Passing and 96 Dribbling and a very nice 99 Short Pass to top it all off.

On the Premium side of things, the 97-rated card is even more impressive with 93 Shooting, 98 Passing and 99 Dribbling. 99 Ball Control will make him an absolute black hole in the middle of the field capable of hanging onto almost anything.

His shooting skill is nothing to gloss over either, even though it's only 93 overall, 99 Attacking Position means he'll be able to line them up if you can handle 90 Shot Power and Finishing.

In-game stats for Silva's Premium SBC card in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team FUT. In-game stats for Silva's Premium SBC card in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team FUT.

Silva Regular SBC: requirements, solutions, cost

The Regular Silva SBC isn't all that difficult or expensive to obtain. It will run you roughly 149,000 points on PlayStation, 156,000 on Xbox, and 168,000 on Origin PC, but there's only SBC to complete.

Here is the requirements, along with the cheapest solution for Silva's Regular SBC according to FUTBIN, not requiring any loyalty or position-change cards. We've offered an additional solution as well, in case the suggested TOTSSF/MOTM cards in the first squad become too expensive and/or difficult to obtain.

Number of players from Premier League & number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Silva Premium SBC: requirements, solutions, cost

For the Premium, there are three different SBCs to complete and will cost roughly 300,000 points on PS4 and Xbox, and 326,000 on Origin PC.

The Citizens

Number of players from Manchester City: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack

Below is the cheapest solution for The Citizens SBC, which runs 40,000 points on PS4, 48,000 on Xbox and 43,000 on Origin PC.

La Furia Roja

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments: Min 1

TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

This SBC costs about 118,000 on PS4, 112,000 on Xbox, and 123,000 on Origin PC, with the cheapest solution, according to FUTBIN, listed below:

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments: Min 1

TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Finally the Premier League SBC is about 144,000 on PS4, 140,000 on Xbox and 160,000 over on Origin PC. As always, the cheapest solution is listed below:

It's important to note that you won't have too much time to unlock either card, as the Regular SBC is only in the game for two days and will expire on June 14. As for the Premium card, those SBCs are around for a little longer, until June 18.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 20 news, updates, guides, and more.