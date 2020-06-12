FIFA 20 Guaranteed Ultimate TOTSSF SBC leaked and coming soon

Ultimate Team players have been waiting for EA SPORTS to release a brand new Ultimate Team of the Season So Far (TOTS So Far) Squad Building Challenge ever since the set was released, and it looks like they'll soon be getting their wish.

The Ultimate TOTSSF line of cards was released on June 6, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Virgil Van Dijk, and Cristiano Ronaldo being included in the squad.

With so many big names on offer, and the fact that their upgraded versions are so strong, it's been a waiting game for players to see if a Guaranteed SBC – just like there's been for other TOTSSF lineups – would be revealed.

While it hasn't yet been officially confirmed to be coming soon, data miner FUTWatch has spotted some very interesting code in the game's data files. One line states that a pack will appear in the near future, that "Guarantees a TOTSSF player from the Ultimate Team of the Season So Far."

As we've seen with previous leaks of this kind, it's almost certainly confirmation that the SBC will be added to FIFA 20.

The requirements, cost and solutions for this challenge will be made available shortly – once we know more about it – and as soon as it comes to that, we'll be sure to throw together a guide to help you complete it with ease.

Until then, ⁠for more FIFA news, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK to get promo team lists, guides, and news as soon as they're announced.