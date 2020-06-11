How to claim FIFA 20 Twitch Prime rewards | Free FUT Packs (June)

EA SPORTS and Twitch have linked up to provide Ultimate Team players with their fair share of exclusive rewards in FIFA 20, and if you would like to know how to get them, you've come to the right place.

Multiple packs have already been available for a limited time during the course of 2020, and if you missed out on those, you definitely won't want to be missing it this time around.

The Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) event might be behind us, but you can grab a loanee from one of the sets as part of the latest Twitch Prime FIFA drop, as well as a selection of player picks, and more. So, let's take a look at how to get them.

FIFA 20 Twitch Prime rewards

The rewards available for FUT 20 players are rotated periodically across the year, but the one that's ready to pick up at the moment is called the Twitch Prime Pack #4, as seen below.

This includes 1x Player Pick of four 82 OVR+ players, 4x gold rare players, and 1x loan Team of the Season So Far card.

Connect your Twitch account to an Amazon Prime account. Connect your EA SPORTS account to that Twitch account. Head over to the Twitch Prime crown on the top-right of the page. Claim the rewards from there. Load up FIFA 20 and head over to 'Store' on the Ultimate Team home page. Click 'My Packs' and your rewards should have been delivered there, ready to open!

When do the FIFA 20 Twitch Prime rewards expire?

For those wondering how much longer they have left until this reward expires in-game, available until June 18, 2020.

After that, it's likely to be replaced by something else in the run-up to FIFA 21's release, which you will be able to redeem by following the same set of instructions included in this article.

If you're looking for more FIFA 20 guides, news, and feature content stay in the loop by following us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.