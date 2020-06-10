FIFA 21: Release date, EA Play, FUT Web App, beta, EA Access, more

A shed load of FIFA 21 news is in the works for players, as Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and other modes are set to be given a huge revamp in 2020. So, let's take a look at everything we know about FIFA 21 so far, including release date, FUT Web App, demo, closed beta and more.

The game's actual reveal was put on hold for a few more days than expected, when developers revealed their EA Play would be delayed until June 18, although once that event does go live we should be expecting to see a boatload of fresh information revealed – with some surprises possibly in store for this year's title.

Here, we've compiled every possible shred of information you could want ahead of its release later in 2020, and you can skip to whichever section you like using the contents page below. This page will also be regularly updated with fresh details, as soon as they are made available.

Contents:

FIFA 21 release date

EA SPORTS have kept their cards firmly pressed against their chest so far, but as we've seen in recent games, the last week of September is usually the time they pull the trigger. September 25, 2020, would be the best guess for the edition available to everybody, in that case, with other special editions rolling out around that time.

Will FIFA 21 be on next-gen consoles? Xbox Series X & PS5

FIFA 21 is expected to be released on both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 in 2020, with both next-generation consoles due to launch during the "holiday" season.

If we all cast our minds back to the launch of the current-gen consoles, however, you might remember that the game that year released on both current and new systems. Don't be surprised to see the newest title roll out on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 as well, for those who might not make the switch over right after launch.

EA Play reveal

EA SPORTS will be hosting a live EA Play event on June 18, where FIFA 21 is expected to be officially revealed. By now, veteran players will already be expecting the whole works as around the time of E3 (canceled this year, of course), we're usually treated to a fair bit of new information. This year should be the same, with a full first-look trailer, fresh details on FUT, Career Mode, and more.

How much will FIFA 21 be?

FIFA 21 pricing is likely to fall in line with that of last year's, and will vary depending on the edition of the game you wish to buy.

According to prices from FIFA 20, which is a solid guide to go off, the standard edition would be $59.99 (£39.99), Champions edition would be $79.99 (£59.99), and Ultimate edition will be $99.99 (£79.99). If you're wondering about the differences between each of these, the standard edition is usually released last, with the other two allowing players to get their hands on FUT, Career Mode, and other modes for a few days prior.

FIFA 21 pre-order details

Those who wish to pre-order FIFA 21 will be able to get the game three days in advance, and those are the Champions and Ultimate editions we've just discussed. Pre-orders can be completed in FIFA 20, actually, by heading over to the "Pre-order FIFA 21" screen. Clicking there will take you to your console store, according to FIFPLAY, and will also grant you a 10% discount on the price as well. Not bad for a few clicks work.

How to get FIFA 21 closed beta

Trying to get everything much earlier than everybody else is obviously every FIFA players' dream, although in the case of the closed beta, codes are granted at random.

As stated in our guide on how to get a code, for FIFA 20, these codes were not transferrable and we expect that to stay the same for FIFA 21 as well. It's likely to be released on August 9, 2020. These codes will be sent out via email and will grant access to just one game mode from the new title.

FIFA 21 demo

The FIFA 21 demo is set to be made available from around September 8, 2020, and will roll out on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platform.

This will give players a good idea of what's changed, right off the bat, but is never really a finished article. The teams included in the demo version last year were the following, but this year's picks haven't yet been announced.

Liverpool FC

Atlético Madrid

Manchester City

Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund

Paris Saint Germain

FIFA 21 FUT Web App & Companion App

Playing FIFA is never restricted to just your console or PC, and nobody knows that better than FUT Web App and Companion App users.

Long before FIFA 21's release date, these two applications will go live and allow players to build their Ultimate Team's from the word go – with a load of rewards included in daily drops, just for logging in. You can also open packs on these apps, as soon as the game is available to play. For more details on these two, read here.

In the absence of a confirmed release date, an estimated guess would be September 16, 2020.

FIFA 21 EA Access

The demo version might give us an idea of how gameplay has shifted this year, but the real thing to wait around for will be EA Access.

The monthly subscription service grants players access to a number of games for free as part of its online library, but the real prize is 10 hours of FIFA 21 before anyone else (without a subscription) has even seen the game. These hours can be spent on any game mode you like, including FUT, and will be available around the time of September 21, 2020.

FIFA 21 cover stars

Virgil van Dijk and Eden Hazard were selected as last year's cover stars, and while there's no use ruling them out as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo previously featured on back-to-back covers, it's looking likely that FIFA 21 will go in another direction.

Who they will actually pick this time unknown at the minute, but rumors have suggested either Man City's Kevin De Bruyne or Dortmund's Jadon Sancho (potentially even both) could take the spot. With so much hype around Sancho in the Bundesliga, and the fact that he played a part in the art for FUT last year, it's very possible that EA go in that direction. Once we know, we'll be sure to update this post.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: New features and ICONs

FIFA Ultimate Team is always an ever-changing beast, that's for sure. In recent years, we have seen the likes of Squad Battles, FUT Champions, Division Rivals, and more ways to play added to the mode, and it's not likely to slow down this year.

All eyes will naturally turn to the EA Play event for specifics, but new ICON cards are pretty much a given. A list as long as your arm could be put together easily by FIFA players, without a doubt, for players from the past that deserve selection. Although, our predictions have been narrowed down to the following seven...

FIFA 21 ICON predictions

Gordon Banks

Phillip Lahm

Lucio

Arjen Robben

Edgar Davids

Ferenc Puskas

FIFA 21 player ratings

Player ratings is an interesting one, because there are so many different players to compare, and narrowing down the top 10 for every division can be a real test.

FIFA 21 players will no doubt be looking for the fastest, skillful, strongest and most lethal cards in Ultimate Team when the game comes out, but ratings are even useful to know for Career Mode and online seasons as well. We've comprised a list of predictions for all of Europe's elite leagues – including the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1 – in our full predictions breakdown for FIFA 21 ratings.

Based on what we've seen in the 19/20 campaign, we've gone with Robert Lewandowski, Neymar Jr., Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, and Lionel Messi to be the highest rated in their respective divisions. As normal, EA SPORTS will likely reveal the top 100 base ratings at some stage, and once we have that we'll be sure to let you know how our projections matched up.

FIFA 21 Career Mode

Career Mode didn't get off to the best of starts last time around, with a bug completely ruining the mode from EA Access and right through the first few weeks. This glitch forced the AI teams to field very weak squads, to the point where you could probably win the Premier League with a League 1 side – or at least give the top four a run for their money. Many were fielding their U23s.

With that being said, a revamp should be in order for Career in FIFA 21 – as players expect to finally get an online connected careers like Madden, as well as a whole host of other features to make the experience as realistic as possible.

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs

Just like Career Mode, Pro Clubs is one of them that isn't really a money-maker, especially if you compare it to Ultimate Team. Nothing compares.

Nevertheless, those who are interested in what's coming next for the popular mode should expect to see the usual refresh of hairstyles, beards, kits, and crests for FIFA 21. That, and hopefully a few new features as well, as most people will probably agree that it's been on the decline in recent years.

Something to light the spark for friends all across the world to get the band back together one last time would be ideal, including a whole new way of being matched up with opponents, possibly even in-game events.

So, there you have it! That pretty much covers everything there is to know – or not know, at this time – about the next installment in the FIFA series.