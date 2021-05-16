How to complete Edmond Tapsoba FIFA 21 TOTS SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

FIFA 21’s Team of the Season promotion is still underway, and EA SPORTS released a new TOTS SBC for Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba. Here are all the details, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.
Bayern Leverkusen signed Edmond Tapsoba in January 2020 for €18 million, and he’s paid off in dividends.
The rock-solid defender is known for his speed, strength, and composure and is already being compared to Jerome Boateng.
Despite having an impressive season, he fell short of being named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season. However, EA SPORTS decided to reward him separately in the form of a TOTS SBC card. Here’s everything you need to know.
Advertisement
Edmond Tapsoba FIFA 21 TOTS SBC in-game stats
Edmond Tapsoba FIFA 21 TOTS SBC requirements
Top Form
- IF + TOTS MOMENTS Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
Bundesliga
- Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
Edmond Tapsoba FIFA 21 TOTS SBC cost
Surprisingly, Edmond Tapsoba’s FIFA 21 TOTS SBC card is decently priced for a 92-rated CB with impressive stats.
It only costs around 260,00 to 330,000 Coins to complete all the requirements, depending on the platform you’re on.
- Xbox: 260,000
- Playstation:265,000
- PC: 330,000
Edmond Tapsoba FIFA 21 TOTS SBC solutions
Top Form
Bundesliga
If you want to complete the challenge and add Edmond Tapsoba to your squad, you better act fast! It’s only available until Friday, May 21, which isn’t a lot of time.
Fortunately, the requirements aren’t too demanding, so it should be doable.
Let us know how he works out for you on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK, and stay tuned for more updates on the current TOTS promo and more FIFA 21 updates.
Advertisement