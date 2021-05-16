How to complete Edmond Tapsoba FIFA 21 TOTS SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

FIFA 21’s Team of the Season promotion is still underway, and EA SPORTS released a new TOTS SBC for Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba. Here are all the details, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

Bayern Leverkusen signed Edmond Tapsoba in January 2020 for €18 million, and he’s paid off in dividends.

The rock-solid defender is known for his speed, strength, and composure and is already being compared to Jerome Boateng.

Despite having an impressive season, he fell short of being named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season. However, EA SPORTS decided to reward him separately in the form of a TOTS SBC card. Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement

Edmond Tapsoba FIFA 21 TOTS SBC in-game stats

Edmond Tapsoba FIFA 21 TOTS SBC requirements

Top Form

IF + TOTS MOMENTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Edmond Tapsoba FIFA 21 TOTS SBC cost

Surprisingly, Edmond Tapsoba’s FIFA 21 TOTS SBC card is decently priced for a 92-rated CB with impressive stats.

Read More: How to complete Lazaro FIFA 21 TOTS Moments SBC

It only costs around 260,00 to 330,000 Coins to complete all the requirements, depending on the platform you’re on.

Xbox: 260,000

260,000 Playstation: 265,000

265,000 PC: 330,000

Edmond Tapsoba FIFA 21 TOTS SBC solutions

Top Form

Bundesliga

If you want to complete the challenge and add Edmond Tapsoba to your squad, you better act fast! It’s only available until Friday, May 21, which isn’t a lot of time.

Fortunately, the requirements aren’t too demanding, so it should be doable.

Read More: How to complete Max Kruse FIFA 21 TOTS Moments SBC

Let us know how he works out for you on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK, and stay tuned for more updates on the current TOTS promo and more FIFA 21 updates.