How to complete Lazaro FIFA 21 TOTS Moments SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

The Team of the Season promo is rolling right along in FIFA 21 and the latest SBC is a new TOTS Moments for Austrian footballer Valentino Lazaro. Look no further, as we’ve got everything you’ll need to know right here.

Bundesliga’s TOTS squad was officially unveiled on Friday, May 14, and in addition to the new cards, we’ve also seen a nice amount of SBCs and Objective players released as well.

The latest is a 90 OVR Moments SBC card for Valentino Lazaro, who in addition to some highly decent stats, also comes with 5-star skill moves as well. The full stats and requirements are down below, followed by cheapest solutions.

Valentino Lazaro TOTS Moments SBC in-game stats

Valentino Lazaro TOTS Moments SBC requirements

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

In Form + TOTS Moments Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Valentino Lazaro TOTS Moments SBC cost & solutions

Below we’ll be posting the total cost for the above requirements and the cheapest solutions for each we can find as soon as they become available. Like always, none of our suggestions will take any loyalty or position change cards to complete, so be sure to check back soon.

This article is currently being updated…