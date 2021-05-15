How to complete Max Kruse FIFA 21 TOTS Moments SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

FIFA 21’s TOTS season is racing on, and to keep the momentum going, EA SPORTS released a new TOTS Moments SBC for Union Berlin’s Max Kruse. Here are all the details, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

It’s hard to believe that Max Kruse has only made 14 appearances for Union Berlin in the Bundesliga this season. However, in those 14 appearances, he’s scored 10 goals, including a powerful long-distance strike against Frankfurt.

EA SPORTS loved that goal so much, they decided it was worth giving Max Kruse a TOTS Moments SBC card.

It’s an excellent card for the price, so if you want to snap it up, here’s everything you need to know.

Max Kruse FIFA 21 TOTS Moments SBC in-game stats

Max Kruse FIFA 21 TOTS Moments SBC requirements

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

IF + TOTS MOMENTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Max Kruse FIFA 21 TOTS Moments SBC cost

Generally, FIFA 21 TOTS SBCs are on the expensive side, especially when the card up for grabs is a 90-rated CAM with exceptional stats.

However, Max Kruse’s FIFA 21 TOTS Moments card is very affordable. It only costs around 145,000 to 180,000 FUT Coins to complete, depending on which platform you’re on.

Xbox: 145,000

145,000 Playstation: 145,000

145,000 PC: 180,000

Max Kruse FIFA 21 TOTS Moments SBC solutions

Bundesliga

Top Form

If you want to finish the Max Kruse FIFA 21 TOTS Moments SBC, you’ll have until May 20 to complete all the requirements, which isn’t a lot of time.

The good news, though, is that the requirements aren’t too demanding. You only need to make two squads. So, it should be a breeze, especially if you follow the solutions above.

If you manage to finish the challenge, let us know how he works out for you on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.