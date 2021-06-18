How FIFA 21 Preview Packs work in Ultimate Team: Festival of FUTball

Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Something different for your inbox. No distractions, no bs. Told as it is, as an unfiltered, irreverent beer talk with friends. Give it a go, it’s free.
Published: 18/Jun/2021 18:09by Bill Cooney
EA Sports has announced they’re adding a new feature to FIFA 21 called Preview Packs, which will actually allow players to see some of what’s in a pack before buying it.
The Festival of FUTball event kicked off June 11, but a week later on June 18 EA announced an honest to goodness new feature called Preview Packs.
These packs will actually allow us to see all the specific Items contained within them before we need to pull the trigger and spend some hard earned FUT Coins or FIFA Points.
If you choose to buy one, you’ll see an icon and a popup with an eye indicating it is a Preview Pack. Once you confirm you’ll be taken to a new “in-game flow” screen, where you can select specific Items that are within the pack before being given the option to finalize the deal.
Advertisement
A full breakdown of how this works is listed down below:
Preview Packs will also be the only pack type available in the FUT Store during Festival of FUTball, and at the end of the campaign, other pack types will return.
Something different for your inbox. No distractions, no bs. Told as it is, as an unfiltered, irreverent beer talk with friends. Give it a go, it’s free.