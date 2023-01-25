FIFA 23 devs finally respond to TOTY Courtois error

EA Sports issued a statement after the base version of Thibaut Courtois appeared in FIFA 23 packs instead of the TOTY version.

FIFA 23’s annual TOTY promo began on January 20, 2023. World Cup winner Lionel Messi and Champions League winner Karim Benzema highlight a star-studded lineup. Not to mention Kylian Mbappe and Kevin De Bruyne, who also received outrageous TOTY upgrades.

TOTY goalkeepers usually get overshadowed by flashier midfield and attacker counterparts, but having the right player between the posts is essential in FIFA 23. Thibaut Courtois helped lead Real Madrid to a Champions League title, making nine saves in the Final against Liverpool.

The Belgian goalkeeper earned a TOTY card for his outstanding season, and fans were excited to add him to their FUT teams. However, a glitch incorrectly gave players Courtois’s base version in packs instead of the TOTY card.

EA Sports address FIFA 23 TOTY Courtois glitch

EA Sports Courtois is a fan favorite goalkeeper in FIFA 23.

On January 25, EA Sports announced, “the base version of the Courtois Player Item was incorrectly available in packs instead of the Team of the Year version. This issue has been addressed, and impacted players will receive the corrected Player Item in-game in the coming days.”

Unfortunately, there is a precedent for such errors affecting FUT. Back in October, a guaranteed tradeable FUT Hero pack was released for 25,000 coins, causing a huge slump in the market and many players to lose millions of coins. EA did not officially respond, but some support staff confirmed players would not be formally compensated.

Players impacted by the glitch will receive a TOTY Thibaut Courtois card, but the developers did not specify an exact date or time. We will provide an update when we learn more about the situation.