FIFA 22 TOTW 19 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 19 will be dropping into Ultimate Team in its usual Wednesday slot, so, here are our predictions for TOTW 19.

With the real-world football transfer windows getting ready to slam shut, we’ve reached that point in the annual FIFA Ultimate Team calendar where EA SPORTS finally release Team of the Year.

The star-studded lineup has slowly but surely started to drop into packs, and a fan vote is underway for a 12th man. Within a few days, it’ll all be wrapped up and we’ll be onto the next promo that EA has planned.

However, before we hit that point, there is another Team of the Week set to release. So, let’s get into some predictions for TOTW 19.

In terms of headline predictions this week, we’ve gone for Joshua Kimmich, Frenkie De Jong, Dries Mertens, Marco Verratti, Steven Bergwijn, and Donyell Malen.

Bayern Munich’s Kimmich would likely be the highest-rated player in this crop of TOTW cards, and is deserving of an upgrade after his Man of the Match performance against Hertha Berlin. Similarly, an upgraded De Jong would bolster any La Liga midfield, and he should get a new card after his winner for Barca against Alaves.

Elsewhere, we’ve given nods to Lucas Digne, Tammy Abraham, and Joško Gvaridol. Digne helped Aston Villa keep a clean sheet and chipped in with an assist as he faced off against his old side Everton. Abraham, once again, bagged a brace for Roma as they continued their winning run against Empoli. As for Gvardiol, he found the net and helped RB Leipzig keep a clean sheet against Wolfsburg.

FIFA 22 TOTW 19 Predictions | Team of the Week 19

GK: Odysseas Vlachodimos – Benfica

– Benfica GK: Marco Bizot – Stade Brest

– Stade Brest LB: Lucas Dign e – Aston Villa

e – Aston Villa LB: Alfonso Pedraza – Villarreal

– Villarreal CB: Joško Gvardiol – RB Leipizig

– RB Leipizig CB: David Garcia – Osasuna

– Osasuna CB: Andrei Girotto – FC Nantes

– FC Nantes CDM: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich

– Bayern Munich CM: Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona

– Barcelona CM: Marco Verratti – PSG

– PSG CM: Orkun Kökçü – Feyenoord

– Feyenoord CM: Danny Latza – Schalke 04

– Schalke 04 CAM: Nabil Fekir – Real Betis

– Real Betis CAM: Emre Akbaba – Galatasary

– Galatasary RM: Bobby Decordova-Reid – Fulham

– Fulham RM: Yunus Akgün – Adana Demirspor

– Adana Demirspor RW: Jack Muldoon – Harrogate Town

– Harrogate Town LM: Steve Bergwijn – Spurs

– Spurs LM: Moussa Diaby – Bayern Leverkusen

– Bayern Leverkusen LW: Stephy Mavididi – Montpellier

– Montpellier CF: Dries Mertens – Napoli

– Napoli CF: Max Kruse – Union Berlin

– Union Berlin ST: Donyell Malen – Borussia Dortmund

– Borussia Dortmund ST: Tammy Abraham – AS Roma

– AS Roma ST: Josh Sargent – Norwich City

– Norwich City ST: Ui-Jo Hwang – Bordeaux

– Bordeaux ST: Juanma – Burgos

– Burgos ST: Danny Ward – Huddersfield Town

Joshua Kimmich against Hertha BSC today: 154 touches

114 passes completed (91.2%)

9/12 duels won

— 9/12 ground

8 recoveries

7 chances created

— 3 big chances

— 2 assists

6/8 long passes completed

4 crosses completed

4 fouls won

4/4 take-ons completed Stunning. pic.twitter.com/EwL0J4rlkT — UtdArena (@utdarena) January 23, 2022

FIFA 22 TOTW 19 release time & date

As ever, unless EA say otherwise for some reason, Team of the Week will release in its usual slot, meaning TOTW 19 will hit packs on Wednesday, January 26 at 6pm GMT.

If anything changes on that front, you’ll be able to find updates in our Team of the Week hub, as well on our Twitter pages – DexertoFC and FUTWatch.