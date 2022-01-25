FIFA 22 TOTW 19 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 19 will be dropping into Ultimate Team in its usual Wednesday slot, so, here are our predictions for TOTW 19.
With the real-world football transfer windows getting ready to slam shut, we’ve reached that point in the annual FIFA Ultimate Team calendar where EA SPORTS finally release Team of the Year.
The star-studded lineup has slowly but surely started to drop into packs, and a fan vote is underway for a 12th man. Within a few days, it’ll all be wrapped up and we’ll be onto the next promo that EA has planned.
However, before we hit that point, there is another Team of the Week set to release. So, let’s get into some predictions for TOTW 19.
Advertisement
In terms of headline predictions this week, we’ve gone for Joshua Kimmich, Frenkie De Jong, Dries Mertens, Marco Verratti, Steven Bergwijn, and Donyell Malen.
Bayern Munich’s Kimmich would likely be the highest-rated player in this crop of TOTW cards, and is deserving of an upgrade after his Man of the Match performance against Hertha Berlin. Similarly, an upgraded De Jong would bolster any La Liga midfield, and he should get a new card after his winner for Barca against Alaves.
Elsewhere, we’ve given nods to Lucas Digne, Tammy Abraham, and Joško Gvaridol. Digne helped Aston Villa keep a clean sheet and chipped in with an assist as he faced off against his old side Everton. Abraham, once again, bagged a brace for Roma as they continued their winning run against Empoli. As for Gvardiol, he found the net and helped RB Leipzig keep a clean sheet against Wolfsburg.
Advertisement
FIFA 22 TOTW 19 Predictions | Team of the Week 19
- GK: Odysseas Vlachodimos – Benfica
- GK: Marco Bizot – Stade Brest
- LB: Lucas Digne – Aston Villa
- LB: Alfonso Pedraza – Villarreal
- CB: Joško Gvardiol – RB Leipizig
- CB: David Garcia – Osasuna
- CB: Andrei Girotto – FC Nantes
- CDM: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
- CM: Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona
- CM: Marco Verratti – PSG
- CM: Orkun Kökçü – Feyenoord
- CM: Danny Latza – Schalke 04
- CAM: Nabil Fekir – Real Betis
- CAM: Emre Akbaba – Galatasary
- RM: Bobby Decordova-Reid – Fulham
- RM: Yunus Akgün – Adana Demirspor
- RW: Jack Muldoon – Harrogate Town
- LM: Steve Bergwijn – Spurs
- LM: Moussa Diaby – Bayern Leverkusen
- LW: Stephy Mavididi – Montpellier
- CF: Dries Mertens – Napoli
- CF: Max Kruse – Union Berlin
- ST: Donyell Malen – Borussia Dortmund
- ST: Tammy Abraham – AS Roma
- ST: Josh Sargent – Norwich City
- ST: Ui-Jo Hwang – Bordeaux
- ST: Juanma – Burgos
- ST: Danny Ward – Huddersfield Town
Joshua Kimmich against Hertha BSC today:
154 touches
114 passes completed (91.2%)
9/12 duels won
— 9/12 ground
8 recoveries
7 chances created
— 3 big chances
— 2 assists
6/8 long passes completed
4 crosses completed
4 fouls won
4/4 take-ons completed
Stunning. pic.twitter.com/EwL0J4rlkT
— UtdArena (@utdarena) January 23, 2022
FIFA 22 TOTW 19 release time & date
As ever, unless EA say otherwise for some reason, Team of the Week will release in its usual slot, meaning TOTW 19 will hit packs on Wednesday, January 26 at 6pm GMT.
If anything changes on that front, you’ll be able to find updates in our Team of the Week hub, as well on our Twitter pages – DexertoFC and FUTWatch.