FIFA 22 Title Update #6 patch notes: stepover and flick tweaks, slide tackle fix, more

EA SPORTS released a minor patch for FIFA 22’s PC version — Title Update #6 — which tweaks stepovers and flicks, fixes issues with slide tackling, and more. It’ll land on consoles shortly after.

FIFA 22 has undergone a series of tweaks and changes so far in 2022. In January, the developers mixed up the gameplay by making shooting and driven passes less effective and making goalkeepers more effective.

Things changed again in February when the developers rushed out a patch that made long-awaited changes to ground passes. It increased the likelihood of a player retaining the ball after intercepting or blocking one.

Now the developers are at it again, and this time, they’ve set their sights on reworking some of the mechanics behind stepovers and flicks, slide tackles, and more. So without further ado, let’s jump right into it.

Stepover and flick changes

For a long time now, FIFA 22 players have experienced issues using stepovers and flicks when initiating a Player Run. The skill commands would often clash with the ability to choose a direction for the Player Run.

Fortunately, the developers have tweaked the gameplay mechanics so that stepovers and flicks can no longer be performed for half a second after initiating a Player Run. They believe this will help solve the problem.

Sliding tackle fix

That’s not the only issue that has been addressed in Title Update #6. From now on, Sliding Tackles will no longer incorrectly be flagged as fouls when certain areas of the defender’s body make contact with the ball.

It’s been a frustrating problem that has seen players lose games due to incorrect fouls, regardless of whether it resulted in a free-kick, penalty, or a red card. Fortunately, these calls will now be more accurate.

That just about sums up the most important parts of the patch. However, there are plenty of other minor changes, too.

The full list of patch notes for FIFA 22 Title Update #6 can be found below, courtesy of EA SPORTS:

FIFA 22 Update #6 patch notes

FIFA Ultimate Team

Made the following change:

If a significantly large amount of Packs was present in the My Packs tab in the FUT Store, only a small amount of Packs would be displayed until the number was reduced.

Addressed the following issues:

If a significantly large amount of Packs was present in the My Packs tab in the FUT Store, not all of them were visible at once.

In some rare situations, the mouse cursor could not be moved in the menus.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Stepovers and flicks cannot be performed for 500 milliseconds after initiating a Player Run. This change is intended to prevent the aforementioned Skill Moves from clashing with the ability to choose a direction for the requested Player Run.



Addressed the following issues:

Following the activation of Player Lock with the input being performed at an angle, the first Player Switch would not occur and had to be performed again.

In some rare situations when shooting after a Skill Move, the shot would not be as accurate as intended.

If the Right Stick Switching option was set to Player Rotation, a right stick player switch could not be done after activating Player Lock.

In some cases, sliding tackles could be incorrectly called as a foul depending on which area of the defender’s body made contact with the ball.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

Manager interviews did not always impact Team Morale.

The Asian International Cup did not feature the correctly placed team from the Indian Super League.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Made the following changes:

Added 2 new Party Games to VOLTA ARCADE. These will only be available following a server update.

The One Button control option is not usable in VOLTA ARCADE and will default players to the Classic option.

Pro Clubs

Addressed the following issue:

When selecting the Next Match option following the completion of a match, a pop up saying that the match search failed could appear.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some kits, boots, flags, banners, scarves, player portraits, commentary lines, corner flags, stadia, balls, and ad boards.

Added and updated a total of 24 new star heads.

Addressed the following issues: