How to complete FIFA 22 Flashback Neymar Jr. SBC: cost & solutions

EA SPORTS has released a new FIFA 22 Flashback SBC for PSG superstar Neymar Jr. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, solutions, and more.
Neymar Jr. has had many memorable moments throughout his career. Some were from his time at Barcelona, while others happened at PSG. However, it’s easy to forget he was also making magic at Santos FC.
The FIFA 22 Flashback Neymar Jr. SBC celebrates his early seasons with Santos FC between 2003 and 2009. He was still only in the youth squad at the time, but it was clear they had a generational talent in their team.
In some areas, the 87 OVR card is a downgrade from his standard 91 OVR gold card. However, it’s an upgrade in others. It has +4 pace, +2 shooting but -6 passing and -1 dribbling — which is a good tradeoff depending on your playstyle.
FIFA 22 Flashback Neymar Jr. SBC
FIFA 22 Flashback Neymar Jr. SBC in-game stats
How to complete FIFA 22 Flashback Neymar Jr. SBC
If you want to finish the FIFA 22 Flashback Neymar Jr. SBC, you’ll need to build and submit two different squads; Selecao and Ligue 1.
They both have different requirements, which we’ve listed below, along with a cheap solution.
Selecao
- Number of players from Brazil: Min 1
- IF Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solution
Ligue 1
- Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1
- IF Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solution
FIFA 22 Flashback Neymar Jr. SBC cost
Neymar Jr.’s FIFA 22 Flashback SBC is modestly priced compared to similar ones we’ve seen in the past. It will only set you back 255,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 245,000 on Xbox, and 260,000 on Origin PC.
Keep in mind, though, that prices can change on a whim. So, there’s a good chance the cost of these solutions (and other ones) will vary. Still, it’s an excellent card to have, and it’ll be obtainable until February 26.