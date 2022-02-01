FIFA 22 devs rush out long-awaited Ground Pass changes in update

EA SPORTS have rushed out a minor FIFA 22 patch that makes long-awaited changes to Ground Pass interceptions. It will soon be available on the PC version, with the console versions getting it shortly after.

On January 12, EA SPORTS released FIFA 22 Title Update #4. It tweaked several things, including shooting, passing, goalkeepers, and more. One of the most significant changes was making Driven Passes more likely to be intercepted.

They followed it up with a minor update on January 31 that deals with one problem and one problem only; the likelihood of a player retaining the ball after intercepting or blocking a Ground Pass.

Title Update #5 will soon be available for the PC (Origin/Steam) version of FIFA 22. TU notes are available below.https://t.co/BCbhxSNnCZ — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) February 1, 2022

As mentioned above, this update increases the likelihood of a player retaining the ball after intercepting or blocking a Ground Pass. However, it does not impact how often Ground Passes are intercepted or blocked. It only affects the outcome.

In other words, the ball is expected to rebound less often from intercepts and blocks than it has in the past. This has been a frustrating problem for players who often find themselves not being rewarded for reading the play.

And that’s all there is to know about FIFA 22 Title Update #5. It’s not the biggest patch by any means, but it does address something that has been a problem for a long time now.

The patch will also make its way onto console versions of the game in the coming weeks — assuming that it goes off without a hitch. As always, you can stay in the loop with all the latest FIFA news right here at Dexerto.