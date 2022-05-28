How to complete FIFA 22 Thomas Lemar SBC: TOTS Moments special card

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 Premier League TOTS SBC card for Atletico Madrid talisman Thomas Lemar. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

The FIFA 22 La Liga Team of the Season went live on May 20, and it’s filled with some of the best players in the league throughout the season. However, a few extra ones are available via SBCs, including Thomas Lemar.

Lemar’s TOTS Moments SBC card is a big step up from his 83 OVR gold card. It has 92 OVR and +23 Physicality, +23 Defending, +13 Shooting, +8 Pace, +7 Passing, and +7 Dribbling, rounding it off to be a phenomenal card.

FIFA 22 Thomas Lemar TOTS SBC

Thomas Lemar TOTS in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Thomas Lemar TOTS SBC

Although TOTS Moments SBC cards pack a punch on the field, they’re surprisingly easy to obtain. This one isn’t any different. You only need to submit three squads to complete the challenge, and they’re a breeze to do.

Here’s a list of all the requirements, followed by the cheapest solutions:

France

Number of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Top Form

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

La Liga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 45

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Thomas Lemar SBC TOTS SBC cost

Thomas Lemar’s TOTS Moments SBC card is on the affordable side. It will only set you back 160,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation and Xbox, and 185,000 on PC/Origin. These prices can fluctuate, but not by much.

The card is also only available until June 2. So, you’ll have less than a week to finish the challenge. However, considering the requirements are a walk in the park, you should be able to get it done within that timeframe.