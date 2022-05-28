How to complete FIFA 22 Thomas Lemar SBC: TOTS Moments special card

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 Premier League TOTS SBC card for Atletico Madrid talisman Thomas Lemar. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.
The FIFA 22 La Liga Team of the Season went live on May 20, and it’s filled with some of the best players in the league throughout the season. However, a few extra ones are available via SBCs, including Thomas Lemar.
Lemar’s TOTS Moments SBC card is a big step up from his 83 OVR gold card. It has 92 OVR and +23 Physicality, +23 Defending, +13 Shooting, +8 Pace, +7 Passing, and +7 Dribbling, rounding it off to be a phenomenal card.
FIFA 22 Thomas Lemar TOTS SBC
Thomas Lemar TOTS in-game stats
How to complete FIFA 22 Thomas Lemar TOTS SBC
Although TOTS Moments SBC cards pack a punch on the field, they’re surprisingly easy to obtain. This one isn’t any different. You only need to submit three squads to complete the challenge, and they’re a breeze to do.
Here’s a list of all the requirements, followed by the cheapest solutions:
France
- Number of players from France: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 82
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack
Solution
Top Form
- IF + TOTS Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solution
La Liga
- Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 45
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solution
FIFA 22 Thomas Lemar SBC TOTS SBC cost
Thomas Lemar’s TOTS Moments SBC card is on the affordable side. It will only set you back 160,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation and Xbox, and 185,000 on PC/Origin. These prices can fluctuate, but not by much.
The card is also only available until June 2. So, you’ll have less than a week to finish the challenge. However, considering the requirements are a walk in the park, you should be able to get it done within that timeframe.
