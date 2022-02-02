FIFA 22’s Year In Review Player Pick SBC gives players a chance to earn cards that were released in previous challenges throughout the season. Here’s everything you need to know.
Missing out on SBC cards that were only available for a limited amount of time is a pain that FIFA 22 players know all too well. However, EA SPORTS is giving everyone a chance to get their hands on them once again in the form of a brand new SBC.
The FIFA 22 Year In Review Player Pick SBC is a simple challenge that, when completed, gives players the choice of three cards that were previously released in SBCs throughout the year. Let’s take a look at what it entails.
How to complete FIFA 22 Year In Review Player Pick SBC
In order to complete the FIFA 22 Year In Review Player Pick SBC, you only need to submit one squad. The requirements aren’t too demanding either. Here’s a list of them all, followed by an affordable solution.
Year In Review Player Pick
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 55
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Solution
FIFA 22 Year In Review Player Pick SBC cost
The Year In Review Player Pick SBC will set you back 95,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 95,000 on Xbox, and 100,000 on PC, which is surprisingly in the grand scheme of things.
However, the challenge is only available until February 3, so you better crack on with it if you want to get it done in time.
FIFA 22 Year In Review Player Pick SBC packable players
According to leaker GISALEGEND, there are 83 potential cards up for grabs — some of which are different variants of the same player. As mentioned above, you’ll be able to choose one between three of them upon completion of the challenge.
- Alexander-Arnold
- Aquar
- Asensio
- Banza
- Benzema
- Boadu
- Boateng
- Brouwers
- Calhanoglou
- Capou
- Chiellini
- Chong
- Coutinho
- Cozza
- Daka
- Dante
- Davies
- De Ligt
- Deeney
- Draxler
- Etebo
- Fekir
- Fofana
- Galeno
- Gosens
- Gunter
- Haller
- Insigne
- Jones
- Kainz
- Kante
- Keita
- Kondogbia
- Kostic
- Koulibaly
- Kovacic
- Laborde
- Le Normano
- Magloire
- Mahrez
- Martins
- Mertens
- Miura
- Morata
- Muller
- Nakamura
- Neres
- Nkunku
- Nmechia
- Orsolini
- Pandev
- Paqueta
- Parejo
- Pedro
- Pique
- Politano
- Pulisic
- Ronaldo
- Salah
- Sangare
- Shaqiri
- Silva
- Simeone
- Sow
- Sule
- Talisca
- Til
- Umtiti
- Vazquez
- Verratti
- Vinicus
- Wijnaldum
- Williams
- Wirtz
- Zaha
- Zanolo
Benzema is one of many players you can earn by completing this challenge.And that’s all there is to it! It’s important to note that prices on the FUT market can vary from time to time.
This means the challenge could wind up costing more FUT Coins or fewer FUT Coins, depending on the timing.