FIFA 22’s Year In Review Player Pick SBC gives players a chance to earn cards that were released in previous challenges throughout the season. Here’s everything you need to know.

Missing out on SBC cards that were only available for a limited amount of time is a pain that FIFA 22 players know all too well. However, EA SPORTS is giving everyone a chance to get their hands on them once again in the form of a brand new SBC.

The FIFA 22 Year In Review Player Pick SBC is a simple challenge that, when completed, gives players the choice of three cards that were previously released in SBCs throughout the year. Let’s take a look at what it entails.

How to complete FIFA 22 Year In Review Player Pick SBC

In order to complete the FIFA 22 Year In Review Player Pick SBC, you only need to submit one squad. The requirements aren’t too demanding either. Here’s a list of them all, followed by an affordable solution.

Year In Review Player Pick

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

FIFA 22 Year In Review Player Pick SBC cost

The Year In Review Player Pick SBC will set you back 95,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 95,000 on Xbox, and 100,000 on PC, which is surprisingly in the grand scheme of things.

However, the challenge is only available until February 3, so you better crack on with it if you want to get it done in time.

FIFA 22 Year In Review Player Pick SBC packable players

According to leaker GISALEGEND, there are 83 potential cards up for grabs — some of which are different variants of the same player. As mentioned above, you’ll be able to choose one between three of them upon completion of the challenge.

Alexander-Arnold

Aquar

Asensio

Banza

Benzema

Boadu

Boateng

Brouwers

Calhanoglou

Capou

Chiellini

Chong

Coutinho

Cozza

Daka

Dante

Davies

De Ligt

Deeney

Draxler

Etebo

Fekir

Fofana

Galeno

Gosens

Gunter

Haller

Insigne

Jones

Kainz

Kante

Keita

Kondogbia

Kostic

Koulibaly

Kovacic

Laborde

Le Normano

Magloire

Mahrez

Martins

Mertens

Miura

Morata

Muller

Nakamura

Neres

Nkunku

Nmechia

Orsolini

Pandev

Paqueta

Parejo

Pedro

Pique

Politano

Pulisic

Ronaldo

Salah

Sangare

Shaqiri

Silva

Simeone

Sow

Sule

Talisca

Til

Umtiti

Vazquez

Verratti

Vinicus

Wijnaldum

Williams

Wirtz

Zaha

Zanolo

Benzema is one of many players you can earn by completing this challenge.And that’s all there is to it! It’s important to note that prices on the FUT market can vary from time to time.

This means the challenge could wind up costing more FUT Coins or fewer FUT Coins, depending on the timing.