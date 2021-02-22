Logo
FIFA

FIFA Ultimate Team quiz: 10 questions on the history of FUT

Published: 22/Feb/2021 9:57

by David Purcell
FIFA Ultimate Team history
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

EA SPORTS has enjoyed tremendous success with FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, but the current version of the game mode is very different to how FUT Founders found it all those years ago. 

It first started up back in 2009 and around that time, there was a craze for all things card collecting. Football fans, or the younger audience at least, had grown up collecting football stickers, Shootouts, Match Attax, and other card-based games.

Naturally, EA took that concept – one adored by its community – and transformed it into a fully-fledged game mode. It’s now by far the biggest revenue stream they have, raking in 40% more in 2020 from it compared to 2019, according to their own sales figures.

With opening packs still creating a buzz today as they did over a decade ago, let’s test your knowledge on FUT. From nostalgia to the modern-day, our quiz has got it all…

Take our FIFA Ultimate Team quiz!

In 2021, FIFA 21 has expanded its capabilities massively. EA works on each of its game modes to make improvements each year, with decisions sometimes adored by the fanbase and – let’s be frank – leave a sour taste in the mouths of others.

FIFA 21 Etoo ICON
EA SPORTS
Ultimate Team has evolved over time. ICONS used to go by another name, Legends, and were Xbox exclusive at one point.

There’s Pro Clubs, VOLTA Football, Career Mode, and a number of other modes for the community to enjoy. While they might not all get the attention their respective player bases deserve in annual updates, one thing is for certain: Ultimate Team is still thriving.

FUT attracts the biggest Twitch and YouTube creators. It draws the biggest audiences. The esports side of FIFA is built around it. And if you’ve been on the same ride we have in seeing how it’s evolved over the years, you should be well equipped to add another win to your record with this quiz. Good luck!

FIFA

FIFA 21 Winter Refresh countdown: FUT promo start time, predictions, leaks, cards

Published: 22/Feb/2021 5:55 Updated: 22/Feb/2021 6:00

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 winter refresh
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

EA SPORTS are expected to launch a new Winter Refresh event in FIFA 21, and here’s everything you need to know about the FUT promo event. 

These limited-time events are what Ultimate Team club owners look forward to, with new packs being made available with special cards each time. The latest one was Headliners, which launched to end 2020 and bridge fans over to the New Year.

Now that those in-game festivities are behind us, including the Freeze event, it’s time to look forward.

When does FIFA 21 Winter Refresh start?

Headliners celebrate some of the best performers in world football across the season.
EA SPORTS
Winter Refresh will celebrate some of the best performers in world football across the season.

The Winter Refresh promo event is expected to start on February 26, and end around a week after.

Events start at 6pm GMT (5am AET, 10am PT, 1pm ET) in Ultimate Team.

This is not an official timeline as EA have not yet confirmed the event, though it’s likely accurate – give or take a few days – based on FIFA 20’s schedule.

What’s included in Winter Refresh?

There’s a number of changes players can expect to see as part of the Winter Refresh promo, based on last year’s event. This includes the following:

  • Ratings changes
  • New players 
  • Winter Refresh promo team 
  • ICON Moments 
  • Winter Refresh Objectives & SBCs

Winter Refresh card design

The card design for a number of new promo cards have been very similar to that of FIFA 20, so we don’t expect the FIFA 21 event to change too much. Examples of this would be the Road to the Final cards, which barely altered.

Here’s how they looked last year, with a cool blue color.

fifa 20 winter refresh team
EA SPORTS
Here’s how the promo team itself shaped up last year, with special cards.

Predictions for Winter Refresh 2021 – Ratings Upgrades

The Winter Refresh promotion celebrates players who performed well in the first half of the season. Last year, EA SPORTS released a proper Winter Refresh promotion team instead of Winter OTW Squads. It helped the cards have a longer shelf-life, which was lacking in the older system. 

Fortunately, it will be the same this year, too. A minimum of 50 players will receive upgrades between +1 and +3. However, they will only apply to new base items found in packs.

Below, we have included a handful of predictions – based on performances throughout the calendar year of 2020.

  • Jack Grealish
  • Ferran Torres
  • Hirving Lozano
  • Erling Haaland
  • Youri Tielemans
  • Heung-Min Son
  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin
  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic
  • Moise Kean
  • Jan Oblak
  • Édouard Mendy
  • Jude Bellingham
  • Hakan Calhanhoglu
  • Wesley Fofana
  • Pedro Neto
  • James Ward-Prowse
  • Romelu Lukaku
  • Mitchel Bakker
  • Eduardo Camavinga
  • Alphonso Davies
  • Denzel Dumfries
  • Luis Alberto
  • Bukayo Saka
  • Dominik Szoboszlai
  • Dejan Kulusevski
  • Marcos Llorente
  • Patrick Bamford
  • Wout Weghorst

FIFA 21 Winter Refresh Leaks

As of January 2020, nothing has been leaked for the event. Should any leaks surface, we’ll be the first to let you know.