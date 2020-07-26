FIFA 21 Ultimate Team to have 100 Icons: Cantona & more

FIFA 21 will feature the largest number of Icon cards ever after EA SPORTS revealed that there will be 100 players. Who will they be, however?

Ever since FIFA 16, Icon cards have allowed Ultimate Team fans to use some of their favorite legendary players. We’ve seen everyone from Pele to Zinedine Zidane as well as George Weah and Franz Beckenbauer.

Every year, the new class of Icons is one of the most hotly speculated things about FUT. That will be no different in FIFA 21 after we've already seen the newest legend in the form of Eric Cantona.

However, the former Manchester United forward isn’t the sole new addition. In fact, the game will feature the most Icons ever.

That’s right, EA have confirmed that FIFA 21 will have 100 Icons up for grabs. That’s not 30 or so Icons with three versions each, no, there will be 100 different Icons available in-game through packs and the market.

100 Icons is 12 more than FIFA 20, so if you take Cantona out of the equation, there are still 11 for EA to announce. Given that it’s such a big roster of legends, the FIFA developers have plenty of room to work with.

Maybe they’ll bring somebody back from previous years like Alexi Lalas or Gary Neville? We might even see someone new like Tim Cahill or Gordon Banks.

Obviously, FIFA fans all have their own different ideas for new icons – be it someone who has starred for their favorite club or propelled their home nation to a memorable tournament.

Though, we’ll just have to wait and see what EA SPORTS decide to give us. They’ve promised more Ultimate Team news prior to the launch of FIFA 21, so, maybe we’ll see announcements there.

Be sure to let us know who you’d want to see as a new legend by tweeting us @UltimateTeamUK.