EA SPORTS will be adding tons of new stadiums and leagues to FIFA 21, so we've put together a list of those that look nailed on or likely.

The game's developers have already announced a huge extension to their exclusive agreement with La Liga, but also the loss of rights for some divisions will certainly provide a shakeup.

A shakeup to the leagues and stadiums found in FIFA 21 is therefore expected.

Here, we run through each of the new ones that are confirmed to be included in the title. You should be able to see how they look in Kick-Off, Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and more in the near future.

FIFA 21 new stadiums: Official licenses

Having penned a new deal with La Liga until 2030, and an exclusive partnership with Real Madrid, more of Spain's famous stadiums will feature.

New stadiums won't just be from Spain, though, according to a video series from YouTuber ReFIFA.

Nuevo Estadio de los Carmenes: Granada

Estadio el Sadar: Osasuna

Estadio de Son Moix: RCD Mallorca

La Bombanera: Boca Juniors

Stadion An der Alten Försterei: Union Berlin

Stadion Freiburg: Freiburg

Benteler Arena: SC Paderborn and SC Verl

Providence Park: Portland Timbers

Elland Road: Leeds United

The stadiums above are based on promoted teams, for the most part, with the brand new Stadion Freiburg opening for the next Bundesliga season. The exciting project is just one of many arenas likely to be scanned in for FIFA 21.

New leagues in FIFA 21: Official licenses

The licensing for the Turkish Super Lig and Saudi Pro League has expired, tmeaning FIFA 21 will be a couple of leagues down. EA lost the licensing on both of those this year.

As part of their official agreement to feature CONMEBOL Libertadores, Sudamericana, and Recopa in the game, that could also see the arrival of several South American leagues right from the off. A FIFA 20 March update added these for free.

This may include the Brazilian Serie A, Argentine Primera Division, Paraguayan Primera Division, and more. The Indian Super League and Finnish Veikkausliga have also been tipped to join.

Most popular picks

From a poll we conducted on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK, over 85 percent of people said they favored the Brazilian league over other rumored picks.

From the rumoured bunch, which official league license would you like the game to add next? #FIFA21 — FIFA 20 FUT News (@UltimateTeamUK) July 27, 2020

EA are still yet to unveil any new leagues or clubs for the next game, however, that won't stop players from putting together wish lists in the meantime.

Hopefully one or two of these leagues will arrive, fully licensed, and just how fans want it.