FIFA 21 Team of the Week 9 LIVE: countdown, TOTW leaks, predictions, more - Dexerto

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 9, is now on its way in Ultimate Team — here’s everything we know about the new upgraded team so far, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.
Last week’s TOTW, the eighth in FIFA 21, was undoubtedly the best we’ve seen yet, so it’s going to be a tough ask for Team of the Week 9 to go one better.
There’s a good chance it could come close, however, is a huge stack of international stars in line for IF cards, including Cristiano Ronaldo, cover star Erling Haaland, and Romeulu Lukaku. Zlatan Ibrahimovic — who is planning to sue EA over his rights — could be included too.
Forwards weren’t the only stars to shine this week either. Tottenham shot-stopper Hugo Lloris and Everton’s Lucas Digne could get in-form cards, while Monaco centerpiece Cesc Fabregas pulled the strings in a 3-2 win over PSG.
Here’s everything we know about the mid-week promo so far, including when the newest Team of the Week lineup will drop in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, possible in-form card leaks, and Dexerto’s weekly TOTW predictions.
Cristiano Ronaldo could get his first FIFA 21 in-form in TOTW 9.
Team of the Week 9 start time
On November 25, FIFA publishers EA SPORTS will release the ninth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 9 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.
That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.
These boosted TOTW 9 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the new FIFA 21 team as soon as it’s live.
If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 9 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.
Hugo Lloris was immense in Tottenham’s 2-0 win over City last weekend.
Our FIFA 21 TOTW 9 predictions
While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 9 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.
Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:
Hugo Lloris – Tottenham Hotspur
Anthony Lopes – Lyon
Conrado – Lechia Gdańsk
Lucas Digne – Everton
Marcos Senesi – Feyernoord
Aleksandar Dragovic – Bayer Leverkusen
Jules Kounde – Sevilla
Atiba Hutchinson – Beşiktaş
David Brooks – AFC Bournemouth
Henrikh Mkhitaryan – AS Roma
Yannick Carrasco – Aletico Madrid
Diego Perotti – Fenerbahçe
Cesc Fabrega – AS Monaco
Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese
Yusuf Yazici – Lille
Zakaria Labyad – Ajax
Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan
Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventu
Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
Andy Delort – Montpellier
Jean-Phillipe Mateta – Mainz
Danny Johnson – Leyton Orient
So, there you have it — Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 9. Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!
EA SPORTS is on the verge of releasing FIFA 21 Title Update #6 on Steam and Origin PC, with plans to add the Nov. 24 update to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in the future too; here’s all the patch notes, including AI block nerfs, and more.
Last update, EA set their sights on notoriously-strong team tactic “Team Press,” in an effort to slow down gameplay. This time around, in Title Update #6, the FIFA devs have got a new target; the “all-too-powerful” AI defender blocks.
FIFA fans have always relied on computer-controlled defenders to some degree in Ultimate Team and competitive play; after all, you can only control a single star at one time, but there’s 11 elite players in your squad out on the pitch.
This year, however, the notorious ‘AI blocks’ feature has been out of control.
Certain goals are being deflected by the computer defenders, and letting the AI defend is a viable tactic; the issue has overshadowed FUT since early October.
EA targets AI blocks, Stepovers in FIFA Update #6
The Nov. 24 update now “reduces the distance AI teammates can reach” in blocking motions in front of the goals. This is paired with a tweak to player character frames, which previously allowed AI to “stretch their legs higher than intended.”
Update #6 has two more defensive AI changes packaged in too.
The first is “improved logic” for defenders in the path of a ball. The second, relating to goalkeepers, increases the distance a ball can travel after a save.
Top-class FIFA 21 defenders like Virgil van Dijk may have less impact moving forward.
On top of the long-awaited AI changes, the new FIFA update will also tweak the Stepover skill, which has reigned supreme in Ultimate Team since launch.
In the patch, EA SPORTS have “reduced exit speed after a successfully performed stepover or stepovers while in motion.” This is a direct nerf to the popular two-star skill move, and should make pulling it off while sprinting a little harder.
Finally, the FIFA 21 publishers also made a raft of changes to title’s premiere Ultimate Team mode — including FUT store stability issues — Career Mode, Volta Football, FIFA Online, and Pro Clubs in the Nov. 24 update.
Goalkeepers will now deflect balls further after success saves in FIFA 21.
Reduced the distance that AI teammates can reach when attempting to block the ball.
This change applies only in situations where the ball carrier takes a shot.
Improved interception logic in situations where the defending player is directly in the ball’s path.
This change applies only in situations where the ball carrier is passing the ball.
Reduced exit speed after a successfully performed stepover or stepovers while in motion.
Increased the distance that a ball can travel after being deflected by the goalkeeper’s hands.
Addressed the following issues:
Sometimes, defenders could stretch their legs higher than intended when performing a blocking animation.
Sometimes, shoulder challenges and seal outs could result in unexpected player movement for the defending player.
Manual Player Switching with a mouse was not functioning when using keyboard and mouse controls.
FIFA Ultimate Team
Addressed the following issues:
After claiming a reward from the Community tab in the Objectives screen, the player was taken to the Season Progress tab instead of the Community tab.
On the Club tab of the Squad Screen, the Toggle List View action did not function when a Take Me There widget was on screen.
The FUT Champions logo displayed during replay transitions would sometimes get smaller with each replay.
When equipped, the Iceland Anthem Item did not play during pre-match scenes.
The Take Me There widget could persist on screen in a rare instance.
After scoring a goal in Single Player Draft, the goalscorer’s Player Item did not display on the pitch during the next kick off.
The Action Run Player Celebration Item was incorrectly listed as T Rex.
Addressed a potential stability issue when entering the FUT Store.
Career Mode
Addressed the following issues:
Negotiation scenes were displaying identical and incorrect Managers for both teams.
During a match, the Table Analysis scoreboard UI element could display incorrect data.
During negotiation scenes, player agents would sometimes wear an incorrect club badge.
In Player Career, the Virtual Pro’s Matches Played statistic was not tracking correctly when matches were partially simulated, and the Virtual Pro was substituted out of the match before the simulation took place.
Volta Football
Addressed the following issues:
In some cases, playing Pro Clubs before attempting to matchmake in VOLTA FOOTBALL would result in an “Unable to Setup Match” error message.
Drop In VOLTA SQUADS lobbies were not correctly disbanding after dropping below the minimum number of players.
In some instances, the post match Event Progress screen would incorrectly state that there were two Captains on the same team, instead of one.
A rare stability issue could occur when accepting a FIFA Online Friendlies match invitation while in VOLTA FOOTBALL.
A stability issue could occur during VOLTA SQUADS Placement matches.
FIFA Online
Made the following changes:
In Online Season and Co-Op Seasons, FIFA Attributes are now using the default setting that was previously only available for Kick Off matches, meaning that in-game Attributes are modified based on each player’s position.
Attackers (Forwards and Wingers)
Acceleration +6, Sprint Speed +4
Positioning +10, Finishing +8, Shot Power +4, Long Shots +6, Volleys +4