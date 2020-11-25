FIFA 21 Team of the Week 9 LIVE: countdown, TOTW leaks, predictions, more - Dexerto

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 9, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the new upgraded team so far, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

Last week’s TOTW, the eighth in FIFA 21, was undoubtedly the best we’ve seen yet, so it’s going to be a tough ask for Team of the Week 9 to go one better.

There’s a good chance it could come close, however, is a huge stack of international stars in line for IF cards, including Cristiano Ronaldo, cover star Erling Haaland, and Romeulu Lukaku. Zlatan Ibrahimovic ⁠— who is planning to sue EA over his rights ⁠— could be included too.

Forwards weren’t the only stars to shine this week either. Tottenham shot-stopper Hugo Lloris and Everton’s Lucas Digne could get in-form cards, while Monaco centerpiece Cesc Fabregas pulled the strings in a 3-2 win over PSG.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week promo so far, including when the newest Team of the Week lineup will drop in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, possible in-form card leaks, and Dexerto’s weekly TOTW predictions.

Team of the Week 9 start time

On November 25, FIFA publishers EA SPORTS will release the ninth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 9 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 9 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 9 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 9 cards slip ⁠— after TOTW 7, when they accidentally shipped 11 upgraded cards early, they’re likely playing it extra safe.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 9 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 9 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 9 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

Hugo Lloris – Tottenham Hotspur

Anthony Lopes – Lyon

Conrado – Lechia Gdańsk

Lucas Digne – Everton

Marcos Senesi – Feyernoord

Aleksandar Dragovic – Bayer Leverkusen

Jules Kounde – Sevilla

Atiba Hutchinson – Beşiktaş

David Brooks – AFC Bournemouth

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – AS Roma

Yannick Carrasco – Aletico Madrid

Diego Perotti – Fenerbahçe

Cesc Fabrega – AS Monaco

Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese

Yusuf Yazici – Lille

Zakaria Labyad – Ajax

Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan

Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventu

Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan

Andy Delort – Montpellier

Jean-Phillipe Mateta – Mainz

Danny Johnson – Leyton Orient

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 9. Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!