FIFA 21 TOTW 9 predictions: Haaland, Ronaldo, Lloris - Dexerto

Team of the Week is back, again, in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and if our predictions are right, it’s shaping up to be a pretty interesting set of cards.

After many leagues around the world took a brief hiatus for an international break, they’re now back in action with a return to domestic football.

In the Premier League, Liverpool blew away Leicester City to solidify themselves at the top of the table while Tottenham Hotspur stifled Manchester City to grind out a solid win. Further afield, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland celebrated his Golden Boy award win with four goals, while Cesc Fabregas inspired a monumental comeback for Monaco against PSG.

Players from these games all feature in our Team of the Week 9 predictions, as well as plenty others. So, let’s get into it.

As mentioned, Haaland and Fabregas get TOTW nods for their heroics – while Hugo Lloris joins them thanks to Tottenham’s clean side against Guardiola’s City.

Yannick Carrasco bagged Atletico Madrid’s only goal in their 1-0 win over Barcelona, and his Man of the Match heroics earn him a spot. As do Lucas Digne’s two assists in Everton’s win over Fulham.

Further afield, Aleksandar Dragovic grabbed a late winner for Leverkusen, and Atiba Hutinchosn managed to score and chip in with an assist for Besiktas – so they’re both in as well.

FIFA 21 TOTW 9 Predictions | Team of the Week 9

GK: Hugo Lloris – Tottenham Hotspur

GK: Anthony Lopes – Lyon

LWB: Conrado – Lechia Gdańsk

LB: Lucas Digne – Everton

CB: Marcos Senesi – Feyernoord

CB: Aleksandar Dragovic – Bayer Leverkusen

CB: Jules Kounde – Sevilla

CDM: Atiba Hutchinson – Beşiktaş

RM: David Brooks – AFC Bournemouth

RM: Henrikh Mkhitaryan – AS Roma

LM: Yannick Carrasco – Aletico Madrid

LM: Diego Perotti – Fenerbahçe

CM: Cesc Fabrega – AS Monaco

CM: Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese

CAM: Yusuf Yazici – Lille

CAM: Zakaria Labyad – Ajax

ST: Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund

ST: Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventu

ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan

ST: Andy Delort – Montpellier

ST: Jean-Phillipe Mateta – Mainz

ST: Danny Johnson – Leyton Orient

As always, this list is made up purely of who we think will grab a Team of the Week nod, and while its based on stats and performances, EA do have their own plans.

Team of the Week 9 will be released on Wednesday, November 25 at 6 pm GMT, so, we won’t have long to wait to see as to who makes the cut.