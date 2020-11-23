 FIFA 21 TOTW 9 predictions: Haaland, Ronaldo, Lloris - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTW 9 predictions: Haaland, Ronaldo, Lloris

Published: 23/Nov/2020 14:15

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 TOTW 9 predictions with Erling Haaland card
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTW FIFA Ultimate Team

Team of the Week is back, again, in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and if our predictions are right, it’s shaping up to be a pretty interesting set of cards.

After many leagues around the world took a brief hiatus for an international break, they’re now back in action with a return to domestic football. 

In the Premier League, Liverpool blew away Leicester City to solidify themselves at the top of the table while Tottenham Hotspur stifled Manchester City to grind out a solid win. Further afield, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland celebrated his Golden Boy award win with four goals, while Cesc Fabregas inspired a monumental comeback for Monaco against PSG.

Players from these games all feature in our Team of the Week 9 predictions, as well as plenty others. So, let’s get into it.

Erling Haaland in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
We’ve already seen stars like Erling Haaland receive TOTW cards in FIFA 21, but that doesn’t stop them from getting multiple.

As mentioned, Haaland and Fabregas get TOTW nods for their heroics – while Hugo Lloris joins them thanks to Tottenham’s clean side against Guardiola’s City. 

Yannick Carrasco bagged Atletico Madrid’s only goal in their 1-0 win over Barcelona, and his Man of the Match heroics earn him a spot. As do Lucas Digne’s two assists in Everton’s win over Fulham. 

Further afield, Aleksandar Dragovic grabbed a late winner for Leverkusen, and Atiba Hutinchosn managed to score and chip in with an assist for Besiktas – so they’re both in as well. 

FIFA 21 TOTW 9 Predictions | Team of the Week 9

  • GK: Hugo Lloris – Tottenham Hotspur
  • GK: Anthony Lopes – Lyon
  • LWB: Conrado – Lechia Gdańsk
  • LB: Lucas Digne – Everton
  • CB: Marcos Senesi – Feyernoord
  • CB: Aleksandar Dragovic – Bayer Leverkusen
  • CB: Jules Kounde – Sevilla
  • CDM: Atiba Hutchinson – Beşiktaş
  • RM: David Brooks – AFC Bournemouth
  • RM: Henrikh Mkhitaryan – AS Roma
  • LM: Yannick Carrasco – Aletico Madrid
  • LM: Diego Perotti – Fenerbahçe
  • CM: Cesc Fabrega – AS Monaco
  • CM: Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese
  • CAM: Yusuf Yazici – Lille
  • CAM: Zakaria Labyad – Ajax
  • ST: Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
  • ST: Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan
  • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventu
  • ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
  • ST: Andy Delort – Montpellier 
  • ST: Jean-Phillipe Mateta – Mainz
  • ST: Danny Johnson – Leyton Orient

As always, this list is made up purely of who we think will grab a Team of the Week nod, and while its based on stats and performances, EA do have their own plans. 

Team of the Week 9 will be released on Wednesday, November 25 at 6 pm GMT, so, we won’t have long to wait to see as to who makes the cut.

FIFA

Steven Bergwijn’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team squad revealed with 3 ICONs

Published: 23/Nov/2020 11:23

by Jacob Hale
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team starting XI revealed, with three different ICONs and a stacked team of solid meta picks.

Like the rest of us, Bergwijn clearly likes to play a bit of FUT to wind down, which is especially needed after beating Manchester City 2-0 and securing the top spot in the Premier League.

While a lot of the sport’s top stars have teams stacked full of ICONs, with high-rated special cards in abundance, the Dutch player’s team is clearly still in somewhat of a building phase — though is much better than the standard team you’ll see.

It features some ICONs, but for the most part it’s fairly standard and fits the meta, so you can tell he’s been paying attention to the kind of players that should be used.

Steven Bergwijn Tottenham celebration FIFA 21 Harry Kane
EA SPORTS
Steven Bergwijn became a favorite among Spurs fans, but has struggled for minutes this season.

Bergwijn hasn’t featured a lot in the Spurs squad this season. Competing with the likes of Heung-Min Son is making it much more difficult for him to find minutes on the pitch, but that’s probably given him more time to work on his Ultimate Team.

His squad was posted to Reddit by Toddyw1999, with a severe lack of Spurs players in it — except for two major names.

Steven Bergwijn’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team XI

  • GK: Lloris (87)
  • RB: Semedo (83)
  • CB: Virgil Van Dijk (90)
  • CB: Raphael Varane (86)
  • LB: Ferland Mendy (83)
  • CDM: Ruud Gullit (90)
  • CDM: N’Golo Kante (88)
  • CM: Eusebio (91)
  • RW: Lionel Messi (93)
  • LW: Steven Bergwijn (99)
  • ST: Ronaldo (94)
Steven Bergwijn FIFA 21 Ultimate Team
Reddit: Tommyw1999
Bergwijn’s team fits the meta pretty well.

Bergwijn’s only Tottenham teammate on the pitch is shot-stopper Lloris, who is one of the highest-rated GKs in the game, and he also shows the utmost respect to the gaffer with Mourinho as his managerial choice.

While other players, such as Erling Haaland, have teams stacked full of untouchable ICONs, Bergwijn has been a little more realistic with his team — though this could change as the year goes on and he starts building out his squad further.