FIFA 21 TOTW 34 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week - Dexerto

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 34 will be dropping into packs soon enough, and even though TOTS reigns supreme, this week could have some nice players. So, let’s get into the predictions.

There are only a few weeks left of domestic football around Europe, with title races being wrapped up pretty quickly, which means some of the best TOTW cards are finally coming through.

Manchester City are once again champions of England, while Bayern Munich won their ninth-straight Bundesliga title, and Inter Milan got their hands on the Scudetto for the first time since 2010. Leicester City also got their hands on the FA Cup, beating Chelsea 1-0, so we get some cup hero cards.

Advertisement

In FIFA, Team of the Season is still going strong after the release of the Bundesliga squad, but we’ve also got Team of the Week still as well. So, let’s get into some predictions.

This week, headlining our predictions we’ve got Roberto Firmino, Juan Cuadrado, Ante Rebic, Lucas Paqueta, Carlos Soler, and Nacho Fernández. It’s a pretty nice spread.

Read More: FIFAe World Cup 2021 hub

While Alisson Becker grabbed Liverpool’s dramatic winner over West Brom, he got a TOTW card last week and isn’t eligible, so we’ve gone for Firmino. Ante Rebic fired home twice in AC Milan’s devastating 7-0 win over Torino, while Nacho Fernandez scored Real Madrid’s only goal in a 1-0 win over Atletico Bilbao.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, we’ve given a nod to Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale for keeping a clean sheet for the Blades in a 1-0 win over Everton, while Alexandr Golovin is tipped for a key after playing a vital role in Monaco’s 2-1 win over Rennes.

FIFA 21 TOTW 34 Predictions | Team of the Week 34

GK: Mattia Perin – Genoa – 82 → 84 → 87

GK: Aaron Ramsdale – Sheffield United – 75 → 80

RWB: Juan Cuadrado – Juventus – 81 → 84 → 86

RB: Youssouf Sabaly – Bordeaux – 75 → 78

LB: Owen Wijndal – AZ Alkmaar – 77 → 80

LB: Raoul Petretta – FC Basel – 72 → 76

CB: Nacho Fernandez – Real Madrid – 80 → 84

CB: Çağlar Söyüncü – Leicester City – 80 → 85 → 87

CB: Marcus Danielson – Dalian Pro – 73 → 78

CDM: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – Spurs – 80 → 83 → 85

CM: Alexandr Golovin – AS Monaco – 79 → 82 → 84

CM: Carlos Soler – Valencia – 79 → 82 → 84 → 87

CM: Mario Pasalic – Atalanta – 77 → 81 → 84

CM: Marouane Fellaini – Shandong Luneng – 75 → 78

LM: Jack Harrison – Leeds United – 74 → 80

LM: Vangelis Pavlidis – Willem II – 71 → 77

RM: Christian Fassnacht – Young Boys – 75 → 82

RM: Danijel Aleksić – Başakşehir – 72 → 77

RW: Mateus – Grampus Eight – 66 → 75

CAM: Sergio Pena – FC Emmen – 73 → 78

CAM: Lucas Paqueta – Lyon – 76 → 81 → 84 → 87

CF: Roberto Firmino – Liverpool – 87 → 88 → 90

ST: Ante Rebic – AC Milan – 79 → 82 → 84

ST: Carlos Bacca – Villareal – 77 → 82

ST: Arkadiusz Milik – Marseille – 81 → 84

ST: Gonzalo Higuain – Inter Miami – 83 → 86

ST: Patson Daka – RB Salzburg – 76 → 81 → 83

ST: Serdar Dursun – SV Darmstadt 98 – 72 → 79 → 81

ST: Ohi Omoijuanfo – Molde – 70 → 76

ST: Mario Gavranovic – Dinamo Zagreb – 68 →7 6 → 79

FIFA 21 TOTW 34 release time

As always, these players are just the ones that we think could be in with a shout of a TOTW card when Team of the Week 34 releases. They aren’t official yet.

Read More: Best strikers to buy in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

We’ll find out if our predictions match up with what EA are thinking when the new cards become available on Wednesday, May 19 at 6 PM. if anything changes on that front, you’ll find the latest updates on our Twitter pages – UltimateTeamUK and FUTWatch.