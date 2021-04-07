The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 28, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

It’s back to clubland this week after a long international break.

We’re reaching the business end of the 2020/21 season across the world, but football stars don’t look like they’re slowing down. Wissam Ben Yedder, Diogo Jota, Benjamin Mendy, and Luis Muriel all shone in the UK and across the continent, and Bayern star Leon Goretzka gave the German giants a seven-point buffer.

Two goal-scoring fullbacks ⁠— Dumfries and Bruno Peres ⁠— should both make the team, while Matheus Pereria ran the show in a shock 5-2 win against Chelsea.

Inter Milan stopper Samir Handanovic is also in with a shout.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the TOTW lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

When does Team of the Week 28 start?

On April 7, FIFA publishers EA will release the twenty-eighth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 28 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm ET, 4am AEDT for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 28 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 28 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 28 cards slip ⁠— it’s actually been nearly four months since the devs accidentally pushed out IF upgrades early, so it’s unlikely they’ll make that mistake again any time soon.

That said, if any leaks drop ahead of the official reveal, we’ll let you know.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 28 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 28 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

Marco Silvestri – Verona

Mike Maignan – Lille

Samir Handanovic – Inter Milan

Denzel Dumfries – PSV

Gio Di Lorenzo – Napoli

Bruno Peres – Roma

Benjamin Mendy – Manchester City

Alvaro – Marseille

Grzegorz Krychowiak – Lokomotiv Moscow

Adam Maher – FC Utrecht

Oussama Tannane – VItesse Arnheim

Richard Sánchez – Club America

Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich

Ruben Vargas – FC Augsburg

Aaron Hunt – Hamburg

Matheus Pereria – West Brom

Marcus Thuram – Borussia Monchengladbach

Michaël Barreto – AC Ajaccio

Steven Berguis – Feyernoord

Diogo Jota – Liverpool

Trezeguet – Aston Villa

Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco

Luis Muriel – Atalanta

Gerard Moreno – Villarreal

Kasper Dolberg – Nice

Iago Aspas – Celta Vigo

Patson Daka – RB Salzburg

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 28.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!