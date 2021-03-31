The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 27, is now on its way in Ultimate Team — here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.
The next TOTW arrives, like clockwork, during FUT Birthday.
This time around, defenders and midfielders get their chance to shine. Alphonso Davies shone for Canada against the Cayman Islands, scoring twice as the North Americans ran out 11-0 victors. Young stars Matthijs De Ligt and Kai Havertz were also top-class in the international break for the Netherlands and Germany, respectively.
It was a trend this week — rearguard stars like Jordi Alba and Serge Aurier got top billing, while Donnarumma and Dubravka were unbeatable between the sticks.
Unfortunately, this TOTW’s striker stock may be a little low.
Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.
Team of the Week 27 start time
On March 31, FIFA publishers EA will release the twenty-seventh batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 27 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.
That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm ET, 4am AEDT for those around the world.
These boosted TOTW 27 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.
FIFA 21 Team of the Week 27 leaks
So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 27 cards slip — it’s actually been nearly four months since the devs accidentally pushed out IF upgrades early, so it’s unlikely they’ll make that mistake again any time soon.
That said, if any leaks drop ahead of the official reveal, we’ll let you know.
Our FIFA 21 TOTW 27 predictions
While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 27 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.
Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:
- Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan
- Martin Dubravka – Newcastle United
- Jordi Alba – Barcelona
- Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich
- Serge Aurier – Spurs
- Jonas Svensson – AZ Alkmaar
- Milan Skrinar – Inter Milan
- Matthijs De Ligt – Juventus
- Tomas Soucek – West Ham United
- Sergi Darder – Espanyol
- Ozan Tufan – Fenerbahçe
- Enis Bardhi – Levante
- Kai Havertz – Chelsea
- Patrick Wimmer – Austria Vienna
- Teruhito Nakagawa – Yokohama Marinos
- Dusan Tadic – Ajax
- Thorgan Hazard – Borussia Dortmund
- Gerson Rodrigues – Dynamo Kiev
- Mikkel Damsgaard – Sampdoria
- Sasa Kalajdzic – VFB Stuttgart
- Cyle Larin – Besiktas
- Burak Yilmaz – Lille
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin – Everton
- Stefan Jovetic – AS Monaco
- Jonson Clarke-Harris – Peterborough United
So, there you have it — Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 27.
Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!