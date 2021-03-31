The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 27, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

The next TOTW arrives, like clockwork, during FUT Birthday.

This time around, defenders and midfielders get their chance to shine. Alphonso Davies shone for Canada against the Cayman Islands, scoring twice as the North Americans ran out 11-0 victors. Young stars Matthijs De Ligt and Kai Havertz were also top-class in the international break for the Netherlands and Germany, respectively.

It was a trend this week ⁠— rearguard stars like Jordi Alba and Serge Aurier got top billing, while Donnarumma and Dubravka were unbeatable between the sticks.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, this TOTW’s striker stock may be a little low.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

Team of the Week 27 start time

On March 31, FIFA publishers EA will release the twenty-seventh batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 27 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm ET, 4am AEDT for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 27 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

Advertisement

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 27 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 27 cards slip ⁠— it’s actually been nearly four months since the devs accidentally pushed out IF upgrades early, so it’s unlikely they’ll make that mistake again any time soon.

Read More: FIFA 21 FUT Birthday Team 2

That said, if any leaks drop ahead of the official reveal, we’ll let you know.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 27 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 27 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

Advertisement

Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan

Martin Dubravka – Newcastle United

Jordi Alba – Barcelona

Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich

Serge Aurier – Spurs

Jonas Svensson – AZ Alkmaar

Milan Skrinar – Inter Milan

Matthijs De Ligt – Juventus

Tomas Soucek – West Ham United

Sergi Darder – Espanyol

Ozan Tufan – Fenerbahçe

Enis Bardhi – Levante

Kai Havertz – Chelsea

Patrick Wimmer – Austria Vienna

Teruhito Nakagawa – Yokohama Marinos

Dusan Tadic – Ajax

Thorgan Hazard – Borussia Dortmund

Gerson Rodrigues – Dynamo Kiev

Mikkel Damsgaard – Sampdoria

Sasa Kalajdzic – VFB Stuttgart

Cyle Larin – Besiktas

Burak Yilmaz – Lille

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – Everton

Stefan Jovetic – AS Monaco

Jonson Clarke-Harris – Peterborough United

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 27.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!