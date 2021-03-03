The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 23, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

Talk about a cracking Team of the Week lineup!

FIFA players are sure to be celebrating this Wednesday ⁠— the upcoming TOTW 23 promo may well be one of the best of the year, with a number of star-studded entries tipped to make the cut. Right off the bat, dual superstar headliners Gareth Bale and Lionel Messi make the top end of the team desirable for any football fan.

Bale lashed in two and created a third against Burnley, while Messi did Messi things for Barcelona last weekend, scoring a hat-trick and two assists.

Ruben Dias, Leon Goretzka, and Nicolas Pepe also did enough to earn themselves in-form upgrades, alongside Alexander Sorloth, Curtis Jones, Kyle Bartley, and plenty more. Even star A-League veteran Diego Castro could get a look in this week.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

Team of the Week 23 start time

On March 3, FIFA publishers EA will release the twenty-third batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 23 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 23 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 23 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 23 cards slip ⁠— the last time they accidentally pushed out upgrades early was TOTW 7, and more recently 10. The last three months have been fairly sparse in that regard.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 23 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 23 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 23 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

Lukasz Skorupski – Bologna

Joel Robles – Real Betis

Robin Gosens – Atalanta

Matteo Darmian – Inter Milan

Kyle Bartley – West Bromwich Albion

Ruben Dias – Manchester City

Maxence Lacroix – Wolfsburg

Wataru Endo – VFB Stuttgart

Franck Kessie – AC Milan

Mohamed Dahoud – Borussia Dortmund

Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich

Riechedly Bazoer – Vitesse

Diego Castro – Perth Glory

Anwar El Ghazi – Aston Villa

Akihiro Ienaga – Kawasaki Frontale

Nicolas Pepe – Arsenal

Gareth Bale – Spurs

Armand Lauriente – Rennes

Curtis Jones – Liverpool

Filip Starzyński – Zagłębie Lubin

Lionel Messi – Barcelona

Myron Boadu – AZ Alkmaar

Teemu Pukki – Norwich City

Alexander Sorloth – RB Leipzig

Aleksandar Prijović – Al-Ittihad

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for TOTW 23.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!