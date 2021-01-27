 FIFA 21 Title Update #9 full patch notes: Flick Ups nerfed, more - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

FIFA 21 Update #9 patch notes: Flick Ups, Volleyed Shots nerfed

Published: 27/Jan/2021 1:58

by Isaac McIntyre
Bakayo Saka Arsenal stands next to FIFA 21 Title Update 9 patch notes Dexerto.
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

EA SPORTS are on the verge of releasing FIFA 21 Title Update #9 on Origin PC and Steam, with plans to add the Jan. 26 update to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 soon too; here’s all the patch notes, including more skill move nerfs.

The FIFA publishers have been on a war against offensive tricks and skills in the past few Title Updates, and they don’t look to have changed their tune in #9 either.

Two offensive FIFA 21 moves are on the chopping block this patch ⁠— “Flick Ups” and “Volleyed Chip Shots” ⁠— in an effort to add more agency in defense. The first, a skill move change, is mainly targeting the “Rainbow Flick” that has been rampant in Ultimate Team over the past few months.

EA has moved to “reduce consistency of the ball trajectory” after successful ‘flick’ skill moves, including those that “involve launching the ball into the air.”

On the shooting front, Volleyed Chip Shots have had some power taken out at range. The biggest swap is a “reduced effectiveness” for the shot if taken more than 10.67 meters from the goal.

Shots taken more than 16.76m away will now be “half as effective” as well.

FIFA's war against skillers continues in Title Update #9.
EA SPORTS
FIFA’s war against skillers continues in Title Update #9.

There was one more gameplay change EA SPORTS introduced in FIFA 21’s latest update too ⁠— referees will finally be less eager to blow for full-time mid-attack.

EA has “considerably reduced the probability of referees calling for the end of the match during a potential goalscoring opportunity.” This could, the FIFA devs warned, lead to “slightly longer” injury time periods in some matches.

Finally, the FIFA publishers also made a raft of changes to Ultimate Team ⁠— including more FUT store issues ⁠— Career Mode, Volta Football, and Pro Clubs.

FIFA players should see a few less Ultimate Team games end right when they're about to score.
EA SPORTS
FIFA players should see fewer Ultimate Team games end right when they’re about to score.

The new FIFA 21 update should be deployed onto Steam and Origin by Jan. 27. The update will then drop on Xbox and PlayStation in the next few weeks.

Here’s the full patch notes, courtesy of EA SPORTS on the FIFA forums.

FIFA 21 Title Update #9: full patch notes

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

  • Reduced consistency of the ball trajectory after successfully performing a Skill Move which involves launching the ball into the air.
  • Flick Up ball trajectory consistency reduced in cases where the Flick Up is performed directly following a Skill Move.
  • Reduced consistency of Flick Ups performed while running with the ball.
    • This effect is most impactful when the ball carrier is running at a high speed.
  • Reduced the effectiveness of Volleyed Chip Shots when taken from 35 feet/10.67 meters and beyond.
    • This effect scales up to 55 feet/16.76 meters. Volleyed Chip Shots reduce in effectiveness the farther they’re taken from, up to 55 feet/16.76 meters.
    • Volleyed Chip Shots taken at 55 feet/16.76 meters and beyond can be half as effective as those taken at 35 feet/10.67 meters.
  • Considerably reduced the probability of the referee calling for the end of the match during a potential goalscoring opportunity.
    • As a result, Injury Time could now last for a slightly longer period.

Addressed the following issues:

  • When defending against the Bridge Skill Move while Jockeying, the defending player could temporarily slow down unintentionally.
  • When a defending player performs a tackle that was unsuccessful at winning the ball, the tackler’s foot will partially pass through a portion of the ball.
    • This change does not impact the success or failure of tackles, and the tackling player is now more likely to make some contact with the ball in these situations.
  • Following a specific type of goalkeeper pass during an offline match, the defending team’s CPU AI would not attempt to pressure the attacking side in order to recover the ball.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

  • On the Kit Select screen in Division Rivals, the timer could freeze for the player who confirmed their selection if their opponent was still selecting a kit.
  • When accessing the Transfer Market tab on the Squad screen and viewing the Search Results as a list, Bid Status Icons did not display.
  • Some text incorrectly overlapped other UI elements when the My Playlist tile was selected on the FUT Friendlies screen.
  • During Friendlies matches, the in-game Game Settings screen would incorrectly list the ball being currently used.
  • Stadium Themes based on real-world teams did not always apply correctly to in-game ad boards.
  • The FIFA Playtime FIFA Points limit exceeded message does not display until the limit has been exceeded a second time.
  • The Live FUT Friendlies UI does not display correct visuals when the tile was selected.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

  • Managers were incorrectly wearing team kits during matches and other scenes.
  • When changing the sorting in the Transfer Hub and Squad Hub, the UI did not automatically scroll back to the top.
  • In Player Career, the Virtual Pro was sometimes not receiving loan and transfer offers.
  • When entering the Transfer Hub through a News story and attempting to sign a player, a stability issue could occur.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issues:

  • Drop In Match Lobbies could become temporarily stuck during a specific UI flow, and as a result, would not be filled with the maximum number of players.
  • Further addressed instances of being unable to successfully matchmake in VOLTA SQUADS.

Pro Clubs

Addressed the following issues:

  • When the Captain changes Game Plans during a Pro Clubs match, some AI teammates could have switched positions incorrectly.

General, Audio, and Video

Made the following changes:

  • Updated some kits, Tifos, badges, 2D images, celebrations, and boots.
  • Added new commentary lines related to David Beckham.
  • Updated 1 existing Starhead and added 4 legacy Starheads.

Addressed the following issues:

  • An incorrect line of commentary could occur when referencing a specific instance of an offside.
  • The Adidas Silver and Black Circuit Board balls did not display in-game shadows.
  • Some balls displayed placeholder text in the Match tab of the Game Settings screen.
FIFA

How to complete Jerome Boateng FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC: cheapest solutions

Published: 27/Jan/2021 0:54 Updated: 27/Jan/2021 0:59

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Jerome Boateng Player Moments SBC FIFA
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS is at it again with another Player Moments SBC, and this time, Bayern Munich center-back Jerome Boateng is the next player in line to receive a nice upgrade. Here’s everything you need to know on how to complete the challenge for the cheapest price.

Jerome Boateng has been a pillar in Bayern Munich’s defense since 2011. The Ghanaian German is one of the strongest and most composed defenders in the world. He has a reputation for dishing out tough tackles. However, he’s more than a mere brute. His passing is world-class, and he’s quite versatile.

In FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, his standard gold card was decent for the price. However, it was a little lackluster compared to alternatives. Fortunately, his Player Moments card is a significant improvement and an absolute monster. Let’s take a look at the stats, price, requirements, and more.

Jerome Boateng Player Moments SBC FIFA
EA SPORTS
Jerome Boateng is a powerhouse in defense.

Jerome Boateng Player Moments in-game stats

At first glance, you can already tell 90 OVR Player Moments card is miles better than his standard 82 OVR. But if you look closer, you can see what makes it so good. In terms of attacking stats, his pace has been increased from 70 to 80, his dribbling is up from 66 to 79, and his shooting has been slightly bumped from 50 to 55.

It makes him slightly more viable when pushing forward. However, it’s nothing compared to the upgrade he received on his defensive stats. His defense has been increased from 82 to 91, his physicality is up from 79 to 90, and his already decent passing was increased from 72 to 81.

Jerome Boateng Player Moments SBC FIFA
FUTBIN
Stats for Jerome Boateng’s Player Moments card.

Jerome Boateng Player Moments price & requirements

In terms of price, Jerome Boateng’s Player Moments card is a little expensive. It will set you back somewhere between 214,000 and 255,000 coins depending on the platform, which is a big ask.

However, the good news is that you only need to finish three SBC’s to unlock it. So, even though it’s somewhat pricey, it’s a piece of cake to do. You’ll also receive some nice pack rewards along the way too.

Here’s a list of all the challenges and requirements.

Bayern Munich

  • Number of players from FC Bayern: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack

Bundesliga

  • Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Top Form

  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Jerome Boateng Player Moments cheapest solutions

To make things easier, we’ve compiled a list of some of the cheapest solutions to Jerome Boateng’s Player Moments SBC. None of them will require loyalty or position change cards.

Bayern Munich

Jerome Boateng Player Moments SBC FIFA
FUTBIN
Solution for Jerome Boateng’s Bayern Munich SBC.

Bundesliga

Jerome Boateng Player Moments SBC FIFA
FUTBIN
Solution for Jerome Boateng’s Bundesliga SBC.

Top Form

Jerome Boateng Player Moments SBC FIFA
FUTBIN
Solution for Jerome Boateng’s Top Form SBC.

If you want to grab Jerome Boateng’s Player Moment’s card, don’t wait around. It’s only available for a week, which means you’ll have until February 2 to finish all the requirements.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 news, guides, leaks, and more. If you do pick up Jerome Boateng, send us a clip and let us know how good he is!